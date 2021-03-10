Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Simpapa Polyubila' - Raim, Artur dan Andil Viral di TikTok Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia

Berikut lirik lagu Simpapa Polyubila - Raim, Artur, Andil yang viral di TikTok, lengkap terjemahan.

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik Simpapa Polyubila yang dinyanyikan Raim, Artur dan Andil hingga viral di TikTok.

Terdapat lirik terjemahan Bahasa Inggris dan Bahasa Indonesia.

Lirik Simpapa Polyubila - Raim, Artur, Andil

Simpa-pa-pa fell in love
She was attracting guys
But fell in love with a tramp
She is his other half (2x)

She said to me – hey what’s up!
He is soaked to the core,
My rare sapphire.
All the tramps know that tonight
You will leave with me –
The night will be tremendous.
Endorphins go off scale
After it, you’re mine and you’re swept.
Today you will melt,
You will fly, you will fly again.
Simpa pa-pa-rapa-pa-ta,
I don’t need no beard,
La-la-la-la those were not gopniks
Who caused trouble for a man.

Simpa-pa-pa fell in love
She was attracting guys
But fell in love with a tramp
She is his other half (x2)

Simpa-pa-pa is a cutie
I’ll serenade about our love, Love,
About how much you love a rastaman.
You were created just for me,
In the whole world there is no one better than you.
Your body is boiling,
You wanted it so bad.
How long have I been looking for you,
Have been mistaking you for many others and been disappearing,
But once I saw you – I just froze
As I realized that we are connected.
Sweet, sweet babe
Surely will dance with me,
I want you to be close to me so bad,
My baby, let’s fly together

Terjemahan Indonesia

Simpa-pa-pa fell in love
She was attracting guys
But fell in love with a tramp
She is his other half (x2)

