Lirik Lagu Simpapa Polyubila' - Raim, Artur dan Andil Viral di TikTok Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia
Berikut lirik lagu Simpapa Polyubila - Raim, Artur, Andil yang viral di TikTok, lengkap terjemahan.
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik Simpapa Polyubila yang dinyanyikan Raim, Artur dan Andil hingga viral di TikTok.
Terdapat lirik terjemahan Bahasa Inggris dan Bahasa Indonesia.
Lirik Simpapa Polyubila - Raim, Artur, Andil
Simpa-pa-pa fell in love
She was attracting guys
But fell in love with a tramp
She is his other half (2x)
She said to me – hey what’s up!
He is soaked to the core,
My rare sapphire.
All the tramps know that tonight
You will leave with me –
The night will be tremendous.
Endorphins go off scale
After it, you’re mine and you’re swept.
Today you will melt,
You will fly, you will fly again.
Simpa pa-pa-rapa-pa-ta,
I don’t need no beard,
La-la-la-la those were not gopniks
Who caused trouble for a man.
Simpa-pa-pa fell in love
She was attracting guys
But fell in love with a tramp
She is his other half (x2)
Simpa-pa-pa is a cutie
I’ll serenade about our love, Love,
About how much you love a rastaman.
You were created just for me,
In the whole world there is no one better than you.
Your body is boiling,
You wanted it so bad.
How long have I been looking for you,
Have been mistaking you for many others and been disappearing,
But once I saw you – I just froze
As I realized that we are connected.
Sweet, sweet babe
Surely will dance with me,
I want you to be close to me so bad,
My baby, let’s fly together
Terjemahan Indonesia
Simpa-pa-pa fell in love
She was attracting guys
But fell in love with a tramp
She is his other half (x2)
Lirik lagu Simpapa Polyubila
Simpapa Polyubila
viral di TikTok
terjemahan Indonesia
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Menko Airlangga Singgung Lagi Soal BLT Karyawan 2021, Terungkap Alasan Diganti Kartu Pra Kerja
|Lirik Sholawat Sholla Alaikallahu Ya Adnani dari Az-Zahir Tulisan Arab, Latin dan Terjemahan
|Polisi Buru Pelaku Pembunuhan di Simojawar Surabaya, Korban Ditemukan Penuh Luka Bacokan
|Besok Puasa Kamis Terkahir di Bulan Rajab 1442 Hijriyah, Boleh Gabung Qadha Utang Puasa Ramadhan
|Umat Islam Peringati Malam Isra' Mi'raj 27 Rajab, Berikut Amalan Menurut Hadist