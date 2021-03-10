Lirik Lagu Simpapa Polyubila' - Raim, Artur dan Andil Viral di TikTok Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik Simpapa Polyubila yang dinyanyikan Raim, Artur dan Andil hingga viral di TikTok.

Terdapat lirik terjemahan Bahasa Inggris dan Bahasa Indonesia.

Lirik Simpapa Polyubila - Raim, Artur, Andil

Simpa-pa-pa fell in love

She was attracting guys

But fell in love with a tramp

She is his other half (2x)

She said to me – hey what’s up!

He is soaked to the core,

My rare sapphire.

All the tramps know that tonight

You will leave with me –

The night will be tremendous.

Endorphins go off scale

After it, you’re mine and you’re swept.

Today you will melt,

You will fly, you will fly again.

Simpa pa-pa-rapa-pa-ta,

I don’t need no beard,

La-la-la-la those were not gopniks

Who caused trouble for a man.

Simpa-pa-pa fell in love

She was attracting guys

But fell in love with a tramp

She is his other half (x2)

Simpa-pa-pa is a cutie

I’ll serenade about our love, Love,

About how much you love a rastaman.

You were created just for me,

In the whole world there is no one better than you.

Your body is boiling,

You wanted it so bad.

How long have I been looking for you,

Have been mistaking you for many others and been disappearing,

But once I saw you – I just froze

As I realized that we are connected.

Sweet, sweet babe

Surely will dance with me,

I want you to be close to me so bad,

My baby, let’s fly together

Terjemahan Indonesia

Simpa-pa-pa fell in love

She was attracting guys

But fell in love with a tramp

She is his other half (x2)