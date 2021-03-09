Lirik dan Chord Lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas, 'Take Me Home, I'm Fallin' Viral di TikTok
Take me home, I'm fallin' Love me long, I'm rollin', Losing control, body and soul viral di TikTok.
Berikut lirik dan chord To The Bone dari Pamungkas yang viral di TikTok.
[Intro]
F G
F G
[Verse 1]
F
Have I ever told you
G
I want you to the bone
F
Have I ever called you
G
When you are all alone
F
And if I ever forget
G
To tell you how I feel
F
Listen to me now, babe
G
I want you to the bone
[Pre-Chorus]
F G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
F G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
[Verse 2]
F
Maybe if you can see
G
What I feel through my bone
F
Every corner in me
G
There's your presence that grown
F
Maybe I nurture it more
G
By saying how it feel
F
But I did mean it before
G
I want you to the bone
I want you to
[Chorus]
C G
Take me home, I'm fallin'
Am Em
Love me long, I'm rollin'
F Em
Losing control, body and soul
Dm G
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
C G
Walk you down, I'm all in
Am Em
Hold you tight, you call and
F Em
I'll take control, body and soul
Dm G
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
Dm F
Would that be alright?
Dm G
Hey, would that be alright?
F G
I want you to the bone ooh..
F G
So bad I can't breathe ooh..
F
I want you to the bone
[Instrument]
F G
F G
[Bridge]
F
Of all the ones that begged to stay
G
I'm still longing for you
F
Of all the ones that cried their way
G
I'm still waiting on you
F
Maybe we seek for something that
G
We couldn't ever have
F
Maybe we choose the only love
G
We know we won't accept
F
Or maybe we're taking all the risks
G
For something that is real
F
'Cause maybe the greatest love of all
G
Is who the eyes can't see, yeah
[Instrument]
F G
F G
