Lirik dan Chord Lagu Snowman - Cia yang Viral di TikTok dengan Tagar #SnowmanChallenge

Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Snowman yang dinyanyikan oleh Sia dan kini viral di TikTok.

Youtube: Sia
Chord Snowman - Sia 

Penulis: Arum| Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Snowman yang dinyanyikan oleh Sia dan kini viral di TikTok.

Potongan lirik I want you to know that I'm never leaving, viral di TikTok dengan tagar #SnowmanChallenge.

Chord Snowman - Sia

 Dm
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
G
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?
C
Darling
If you can't catch me
Am
Darling
     Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
G
A puddle of water can't hold me close
C
Baby
Can't hold me close
Am
Baby

[Chorus]

  E                     Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
     G                    C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
    E                   Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
  F       G
So come on let's go
     C                 E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Am                     F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
    C                            E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
      Am                          F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
  C           E Am F
My snowman and me
  C
Baby

[Verse 2]
     Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun
G
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
C
Honey
Without legs to run
Am
Honey
     Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear
G
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
C
Baby
If you don't have ears
Am
Baby

[Chorus]

  E                     Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
     G                    C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
    E                   Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
  F       G
So come on let's go
     C                 E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
  Am                     F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
    C                            E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
      Am                          F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
  C           E Am F
My snowman and me
  C
Baby

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
