Lirik dan chord lagu So Far Away - Avenged Sevenfold, How Do I Live Without The Ones I love?

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu So Far Away yang dipopulerkan oleh Avenged Sevenfold.

Lagu So Far Away milik Avenged Sevenfold dirilis sejak 2010.

Em

Never feared for anything

Em

Never chained but never free

G D C Am

A life that healed a broken heart with all that it could

Em

Lived a life so endlessly

Em

Saw beyond what others see

G D C Am

I tried to heal your broken heart with all that I could

Em

Will you stay?

F#/D

Will you stay away forever?

Em G

How do I live without the ones I love?

D C D

Time still turns the pages of the book its burned

Em G

Place and time always on my mind

D C D

I have so much to say but you’re so far away

Em

Plans of what our futures hold

Em

Foolish lies of growing old

G D

It seems we’re so invincible

C Am

The truth is so cold

Em

A final song, a last request

Em

A perfect chapter laid to rest

G D C Am

Now and then I try to find a place in my mind

Em

Where you can stay

F#/D

You can stay awake forever

Em G

How do I live without the ones I love?

D C D

Time still turns the pages of the book its burned

Em G

Place and time always on my mind

D C D

I have so much to say but you’re so far away

Emmaj7 C

Sleep tight, I'm not afraid

G Am

The ones that we love are here with me

Emmaj7 C

Lay away a place for me

G C

Cause as soon as I'm done I'll be on my way

Am

To live eternally

[Solo]

Em , G , D , C , Am