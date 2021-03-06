Musik Terkini
Lirik dan chord lagu So Far Away - Avenged Sevenfold, How Do I Live Without The Ones I love?
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu So Far Away yang dipopulerkan oleh Avenged Sevenfold.
Lagu So Far Away milik Avenged Sevenfold dirilis sejak 2010.
Em
Never feared for anything
Em
Never chained but never free
G D C Am
A life that healed a broken heart with all that it could
Em
Lived a life so endlessly
Em
Saw beyond what others see
G D C Am
I tried to heal your broken heart with all that I could
Em
Will you stay?
F#/D
Will you stay away forever?
Em G
How do I live without the ones I love?
D C D
Time still turns the pages of the book its burned
Em G
Place and time always on my mind
D C D
I have so much to say but you’re so far away
Em
Plans of what our futures hold
Em
Foolish lies of growing old
G D
It seems we’re so invincible
C Am
The truth is so cold
Em
A final song, a last request
Em
A perfect chapter laid to rest
G D C Am
Now and then I try to find a place in my mind
Em
Where you can stay
F#/D
You can stay awake forever
Em G
How do I live without the ones I love?
D C D
Time still turns the pages of the book its burned
Em G
Place and time always on my mind
D C D
I have so much to say but you’re so far away
Emmaj7 C
Sleep tight, I'm not afraid
G Am
The ones that we love are here with me
Emmaj7 C
Lay away a place for me
G C
Cause as soon as I'm done I'll be on my way
Am
To live eternally
[Solo]
Em , G , D , C , Am
