Chord dan Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs Viral di TikTok, Cuz If You Think I'm Such a Happy Person
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs: F G C G/B Am ’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Happy yang dipopulerkan oleh Skinnyfabs.
Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs dirilis pada 2019 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya. Berikut selengkapnya.
Intro: F G C Am
F G C
C F G C
Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long
G/B Am Dm G C
Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong
C F G C
And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was
G/B Am Dm G C
My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on
Reff
F G C G/B Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Dm G
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
F G C G/B Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
Dm G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
C G C
that someone is always fine
F G C G/B Am
Dm G C C7
F G C G/B Am
Dm G C G C
C F G C -G/B
I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane
Am Dm G C
Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again
C F
But I think I don't really need no friends
G C -G/B
I'm alone and it's not that bad
Am Dm G C
Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don’t know that
F Em
Maybe this time, I’ma take back what is mine
Dm C
All the smiles all the joys those are mine
F
There will be no more cry, and
Em
There will be no more try, and
Dm
These places I never belong
G
'Cus this guy now is gone
Reff
F G C G/B Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Dm G
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
F G C G/B Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
Dm G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
C G C
that someone is always fine
