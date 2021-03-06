Chord dan Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs Viral di TikTok, Cuz If You Think I'm Such a Happy Person 

Breaking News:

YouTube skinnyfabs
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID -  Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Happy yang dipopulerkan oleh Skinnyfabs.

Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs dirilis pada 2019 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya. Berikut selengkapnya.

Intro: F G C Am
F G C

C      F           G           C
Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long
           G/B               Am          Dm          G    C
Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong          
        C                  F                   G          C
And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was
       G/B     Am           Dm               G        C
My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on            

Reff

      F                    G          C   G/B        Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
    Dm            G        
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C                  C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
            F        G         C   G/B           Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
            Dm              G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming  
         C                G          C
that someone is always fine

F G C G/B Am
Dm G C C7
F G C G/B Am
Dm G C G C

C              F                       G                     C    -G/B
I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane
Am               Dm                G                C
Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again
          C               F
But I think I don't really need no friends
       G                   C     -G/B
I'm alone and it's not that bad
             Am                     Dm              G                      C
Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don’t know that
F                 Em
Maybe this time, I’ma take back what is mine
             Dm                                C
All the smiles all the joys those are mine
     F
There will be no more cry, and
     Em
There will be no more try, and
           Dm
These places I never belong
G
 'Cus this guy now is gone

Reff

      F                    G          C   G/B        Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
    Dm            G        
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C                  C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
            F        G         C   G/B           Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
            Dm              G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming  
         C                G          C
that someone is always fine

