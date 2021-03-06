Chord dan Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs Viral di TikTok, Cuz If You Think I'm Such a Happy Person 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Happy yang dipopulerkan oleh Skinnyfabs.

Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs dirilis pada 2019 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya. Berikut selengkapnya.

Intro: F G C Am

F G C

C F G C

Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long

G/B Am Dm G C

Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong

C F G C

And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was

G/B Am Dm G C

My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on

Reff

F G C G/B Am

’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

Dm G

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

C C7

Shut your freakin' mouth

F G C G/B Am

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

Dm G

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming

C G C

that someone is always fine

F G C G/B Am

Dm G C C7

F G C G/B Am

Dm G C G C

C F G C -G/B

I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane

Am Dm G C

Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again

C F

But I think I don't really need no friends

G C -G/B

I'm alone and it's not that bad

Am Dm G C

Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don’t know that

F Em

Maybe this time, I’ma take back what is mine

Dm C

All the smiles all the joys those are mine

F

There will be no more cry, and

Em

There will be no more try, and

Dm

These places I never belong

G

'Cus this guy now is gone

Reff

F G C G/B Am

’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

Dm G

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

C C7

Shut your freakin' mouth

F G C G/B Am

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

Dm G

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming

C G C

that someone is always fine