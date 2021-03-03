Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Show - Lenka 'I'm Just a Little Bit Caught in The Middle' Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID -Simak Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Show yang dinyanyikan oleh Lenka, Viral di TikTok, lagu tahun 2009.

Lagu The Show sempat menjadi populer pada awal tahun 2010an silam.

Dirilis oleh Lenka pada tahun 2009, video klip yang diunggah di kanal Youtubenya telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 55 juta kali.

Di tahun 2021, lagu The Show kembali populer setelah Viral di TikTok.

Lagsung saja, berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Show - Lenka

C

I'm just a little bit caught in the middle

G

Life is a maze and love is a riddle

Am

I don't know where to go, can't do it alone

F

I've tried, and I don't know why.

C

I'm just a little girl lost in the moment

G

I'm so scared but I don't show it

Am

I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down

F G

I know I've got to let it go...

C

And just enjoy the show



C G Am

The sun is hot in the sky

F C

Just like a giant spotlight

G Am

The people follow the signs

F C

And synchronise in time

G Am

It's a joke, nobody knows

F G

They've got a ticket to the show....



[Chorus]

C

I'm just a little bit caught in the middle

G

Life is a maze and love is a riddle

Am

I don't know where to go, can't do it alone

F C

I've tried, and I don't know why.

C

I'm just a little girl lost in the moment

G

I'm so scared but I don't show it

Am

I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down

F G

I know I've got to let it go...

F

And just enjoy the show (2x)