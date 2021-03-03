Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra Kunci Am, Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra versi mudah denga nada dasar Am.

Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra dirilis pada 2011 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Am G Am

now and then I think of when

G Am G Am G

we were together..

Am G

like when you said you felt so

Am G Am G Am G

happy you could die...

.

Am G Am G

told myself that you were right for me

Am G Am G

but felt so lonely in your company

Am G

but that was love and it's an

Am G Am G Am G

ache I still remember..

.

Int. Am G (8x)

.

Am G

you can get addicted to

Am G Am G Am G

a certain kind of sadness

Am G Am

like resignation to the end

G Am G Am G

always the end

Am G

so when we found that

Am G

we could not make sense

Am G

Well you said that

Am G

we woul still be friends

Am G

but I'll admit that

Am G Am G Am G

I was glad that it was over

.

Reff:

Am G F G

but you didn't have to cut me off

Am G F

make out like it never happened

G Am

and that we were nothing

G F G

and I don't even need your love

Am G

but you treat me like a stranger

F G

and that feels so rough

Am G F G

you didn't have to stoop so low

Am G F

have your friends collect your records

G Am

and then change your number

G F G

I guess that I don't need that though

.

Am G

now you're just somebody that

F G Am G Am G

I used to know...

Am G

now you're just somebody that

F G Am G Am G

I used to know...

Am G

now you're just somebody that

F G Am G Am G

I used to know...

.

Int. Am G (6x)

.

Am G

..now and then I think of all

Am G Am G Am G

..the times you screwed me over

Am G

but had me believing it was

F G Am G Am G

always something that I'd done

.

Am G F G

..and I don't wanna live that way

Am G F G

..reading into every word you say

Am G F G

..you said that you could let it go

Am G

and I wouldn't catch you hung up on

F G

somebody that you used to know...

Back to Reff