Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra Kunci Am, Viral di TikTok
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye Kimbra: Am G F G but you didn't have to cut me off Am G F make out like it never happened
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra versi mudah denga nada dasar Am.
Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra dirilis pada 2011 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.
Am G Am
now and then I think of when
G Am G Am G
we were together..
Am G
like when you said you felt so
Am G Am G Am G
happy you could die...
.
Am G Am G
told myself that you were right for me
Am G Am G
but felt so lonely in your company
Am G
but that was love and it's an
Am G Am G Am G
ache I still remember..
.
Int. Am G (8x)
.
Am G
you can get addicted to
Am G Am G Am G
a certain kind of sadness
Am G Am
like resignation to the end
G Am G Am G
always the end
Am G
so when we found that
Am G
we could not make sense
Am G
Well you said that
Am G
we woul still be friends
Am G
but I'll admit that
Am G Am G Am G
I was glad that it was over
.
Reff:
Am G F G
but you didn't have to cut me off
Am G F
make out like it never happened
G Am
and that we were nothing
G F G
and I don't even need your love
Am G
but you treat me like a stranger
F G
and that feels so rough
Am G F G
you didn't have to stoop so low
Am G F
have your friends collect your records
G Am
and then change your number
G F G
I guess that I don't need that though
.
Am G
now you're just somebody that
F G Am G Am G
I used to know...
Am G
now you're just somebody that
F G Am G Am G
I used to know...
Am G
now you're just somebody that
F G Am G Am G
I used to know...
.
Int. Am G (6x)
.
Am G
..now and then I think of all
Am G Am G Am G
..the times you screwed me over
Am G
but had me believing it was
F G Am G Am G
always something that I'd done
.
Am G F G
..and I don't wanna live that way
Am G F G
..reading into every word you say
Am G F G
..you said that you could let it go
Am G
and I wouldn't catch you hung up on
F G
somebody that you used to know...
Back to Reff
Somebody That I Used To Know
Gotye feat Kimbra
Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know
Chord Somebody That I Used To Know
viral di TikTok
lirik lagu
chord
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
