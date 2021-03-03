Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra Kunci Am, Viral di TikTok

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye Kimbra: Am G F G but you didn't have to cut me off Am G F make out like it never happened

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra Kunci Am, Viral di TikTok
Surya.co.id
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra Kunci Am, Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra versi mudah denga nada dasar Am.

Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye feat Kimbra dirilis pada 2011 silam dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Am        G              Am
now and then I think of when
     G       Am  G Am G
we were together..
Am              G
like when you said you felt so
Am      G        Am G Am G
happy you could die...
.
Am       G                 Am       G
told myself that you were right for me
Am          G              Am    G
but felt so lonely in your company
Am             G
but that was love and it's an
Am        G       Am  G Am G
ache I still remember..
.
Int. Am G (8x)
.
Am           G
 you can get addicted to
 Am         G         Am G Am G
a certain kind of sadness
Am          G            Am
 like resignation to the end
G           Am G Am G
always the end
Am             G
 so when we found that
          Am          G
we could not make sense
Am          G
  Well you said that
           Am         G
we woul still be friends
Am           G
 but I'll admit that
      Am     G          Am  G Am G
I was glad that it was over
.
Reff:
  Am       G               F      G
   but you didn't have to cut me off
  Am          G             F
   make out like it never happened
            G           Am
   and that we were nothing
     G                F         G
   and I don't even need your love
             Am              G
   but you treat me like a stranger
              F        G
   and that feels so rough
  Am       G             F      G
   you didn't have to stoop so low
  Am            G                  F
   have your friends collect your records
              G            Am
   and then change your number
     G                    F          G
   I guess that I don't need that though
.
  Am                   G
   now you're just somebody that
       F       G  Am G Am G
   I used to know...
  Am                    G
   now you're just somebody that
       F       G  Am G Am G
   I used to know...
  Am                   G
   now you're just somebody that
       F       G  Am G Am G
   I used to know...
.
Int. Am G (6x)

Am         G
..now and then I think of all
Am                 G        Am G Am G
..the times you screwed me over
Am            G
but had me believing it was
F                 G         Am G Am G
always something that I'd done
.
Am    G               F        G
..and I don't wanna live that way
Am        G            F       G
..reading into every word you say
Am      G                  F      G
..you said that you could let it go
        Am                G
and I wouldn't catch you hung up on
    F              G
somebody that you used to know...

Back to Reff

Tags
Somebody That I Used To Know
Gotye feat Kimbra
Lirik Lagu Somebody That I Used To Know
Chord Somebody That I Used To Know
viral di TikTok
lirik lagu
chord
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Rina Gunawan Dimakamkan, Teddy Syach Tak Kuasa Tahan Tangis: Aku Ikhlas, Aku Sudah Ikhlas
Rina Gunawan Dimakamkan, Teddy Syach Tak Kuasa Tahan Tangis: Aku Ikhlas, Aku Sudah Ikhlas
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan