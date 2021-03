Lirik dan Chord Lagu Lovely - Billie Eilish yang Dinyanyikan Rimar Callista Indonesian Idol 2021

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Lovely yang dipopulerkan oleh Billie Eilish.

Lirik dan chord lagu Lovely sedang banyak diburu setelah dinyanyikan Rimar Callista di Spektakuler Show 7 Indonesian Idol 2021.

[Intro]

Em Em

C Em Bm

C Em Bm

[Verse 1]

C

Thought I found a way

Em Bm

Thought I found a way, yeah (found)

C

But you never go away (never go away)

Em Bm

So I guess I gotta stay now



[Pre-Chorus]

C Em Bm

Oh, I hope some day I'll make it out of here

C Em Bm

Even if it takes all night or a hundred years

C Em Bm

Need a place to hide, but I can't find one near

C Em Bm

Wanna feel alive, outside I can fight my fear



[Chorus]

C

Isn't it lovely, all alone

Em Bm

Heart made of glass, my mind of stone

C

Tear me to pieces, skin and bone

Em Bm

Hello, welcome home

[Verse 2]

C

Walkin' out of town

Em Bm

Lookin' for a better place (lookin' for a better place)

C

Something's on my mind

Em Bm

Always in my headspace



[Pre-Chorus]

C Em Bm

But I know some day I'll make it out of here

C Em Bm

Even if it takes all night or a hundred years

C Em Bm

Need a place to hide, but I can't find one near

C Em Bm

Wanna feel alive, outside I can fight my fear

[Chorus]

C

Isn't it lovely, all alone

Em Bm

Heart made of glass, my mind of stone

C

Tear me to pieces, skin and bone

Em Bm

Hello, welcome home

[Outro]

C Em

Woah, yeah

Bm C

Yeah, ah

Em Bm

Woah, woah

C Em Bm

C Em Bm

Hello, welcome home