Lirik dan Chord Lagu Falling - Harry Styles yang Dinyanyikan Azhardi Athariq Indonesian Idol 2021

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Falling milik Harry Styles yang dibawakan Azhardi Athariq Indonesian Idol 2021.

Di babak Spektakuler Show 7 Indonesian Idol 2021, Azhardi Athariq membawakan lagu Falling, dan mendapatkan 5 standing ovation.

[Verse 1]

C

I'm in my bed

Am

And you're not here

G

And there's no one to blame but the

F

drink and my wandering hands

C

Forget what I said

Am

It's not what I meant

G

And I can't take it back, I can't

F

unpack the baggage you left

[Chorus]

C

What am I now? What am I now?

Am

What if I'm someone I don't want around?

G Em

I'm falling again, I'm falling again,

F

I'm fallin'

C

What if I'm down? What if I'm out?

Am

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

G

I'm falling again, I'm falling again,

Em F

I'm fallin'

What if I'm down? What if I'm out?

Am

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

G Em

I'm falling again, I'm falling again,

Em F

I'm fallin'

[Bridge]

Am

And I get the feeling that you'll

C Am G Em F

never need me again

[Bridge]

Am

And I get the feeling that you'll

C Am G Em F

never need me again

[Chorus]

C

What am I now? What am I now?

Am

What if you're someone I just want around?

G Em

I'm falling again, I'm falling again,

F

I'm fallin'

C

What if I'm down? What if I'm out?

Am

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

G Em

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'