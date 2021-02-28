Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon, Lirik Cause I Remember Every Time Viral di TikTok

Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon yang kini viral di TikTok. Liriknya cause i, remember every time

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon, Lirik Cause I Remember Every Time Viral di TikTok
SURYA.CO.ID
Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon 

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon yang kini viral di TikTok

Lirik cause i, remember every time, merupakan potongan lagu Heartbreak Anniversary yang sering muncul di TikTok.

[Intro]
C E7 F

Dm7
Ooh-oh-Woah

[Verse 1]
C
   Balloons are deflated
E7
   Guess they look lifeless like me
F                                                                 Dm7
   We miss you on your side of the?bed,?hmm
C
   Still got your?things here
E7
   They stare at me like?souvenirs
F                                                          Dm7
   Don't wanna let you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]
                     C
Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never
     F
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life
E                                          Dm
Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]
C                                E7
I, get like this every time
                 F
On these days that feel like you and me
C                                    Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary
            C                              E7
'Cause I, remember every time
                Fmaj7
On these days that feel like you and me
F
Heartbreak anniversary
Dm7                           Cmaj7
Do you ever think of me?
C

[Post-Chorus]
Em7
        No
Fmaj7                      F
          No-no, no-no

Ooh-ooh
Dm7
Nah

[Verse 2]
C
I'm buildin' my hopes up
E7
Like presents unopened to this day
F                                                          Dm7
   I still see the messages you read, hmm
C                                                     E7
   I'm foolishly patient (Foolishly patient)
                                                                                      F
Can't get past the taste of your lips (Taste of your lips)
                                                C   Dm7
Don't wanna let you out my he-ad

[Pre-Chorus]
                     C
Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never
Fmaj7
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life
C                                         Dm
Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]
C                                E7
I, get like this every time
                 F
On these days that feel like you and me
                                     Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary
            C                              E7
'Cause I, remember every time
                 F
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
Dm7
Do you ever think of me?

[Outro]
     C        Em7
Of me
             F                                          G
'Cause I think of you, think of you
Dm7 Cmaj7

Tags
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
chord lagu
lirik dan chord lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
chord lagu Heartbreak Anniversary
viral di TikTok
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Geger Pesta Seks 5 Pelajar di Balai Desa di Sragen saat Siang Bolong, Inisiatornya Seorang Siswi SMP
Geger Pesta Seks 5 Pelajar di Balai Desa di Sragen saat Siang Bolong, Inisiatornya Seorang Siswi SMP
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan