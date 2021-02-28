Chord Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon, Lirik Cause I Remember Every Time Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon yang kini viral di TikTok.

Lirik cause i, remember every time, merupakan potongan lagu Heartbreak Anniversary yang sering muncul di TikTok.

[Intro]

C E7 F

Dm7

Ooh-oh-Woah

[Verse 1]

C

Balloons are deflated

E7

Guess they look lifeless like me

F Dm7

We miss you on your side of the?bed,?hmm

C

Still got your?things here

E7

They stare at me like?souvenirs

F Dm7

Don't wanna let you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever

E7

Say that you love me but that'll last for never

F

It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life

E Dm

Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]

C E7

I, get like this every time

F

On these days that feel like you and me

C Dm7

Heartbreak anniversary

C E7

'Cause I, remember every time

Fmaj7

On these days that feel like you and me

F

Heartbreak anniversary

Dm7 Cmaj7

Do you ever think of me?

C

[Post-Chorus]

Em7

No

Fmaj7 F

No-no, no-no

Ooh-ooh

Dm7

Nah

[Verse 2]

C

I'm buildin' my hopes up

E7

Like presents unopened to this day

F Dm7

I still see the messages you read, hmm

C E7

I'm foolishly patient (Foolishly patient)

F

Can't get past the taste of your lips (Taste of your lips)

C Dm7

Don't wanna let you out my he-ad

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever

E7

Say that you love me but that'll last for never

Fmaj7

It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life

C Dm

Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]

C E7

I, get like this every time

F

On these days that feel like you and me

Dm7

Heartbreak anniversary

C E7

'Cause I, remember every time

F

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

Dm7

Do you ever think of me?

[Outro]

C Em7

Of me

F G

'Cause I think of you, think of you

Dm7 Cmaj7