Lirik dan Chord My Blood - Ellie Goulding, Alarms Will Ring For Eternity
Inilah lirik dan chord lagu My Blood - Ellie Goulding. Liriknya Alarms will ring for eternity
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu My Blood - Ellie Goulding.
Lagu My Blood dirilis pada 2012, lagu ini merupakan single kedua dari album Goulding yang bertajuk Halycon.
[Verse 1]
F Am G
That feeling that doesn't go away just did
F Am G
And I walked a thousand miles to prove it
F Am G
And I'm caught in the crossfire of my own thoughts
F Am G
The colour of my blood is all I see on the rocks
Am
As you sail from me
[Pre-chorus]
F G Am G
Alarms will ring for eternity
F G Am G
The waves will break every chain on me
F G
My bones will bleach
Am G
My flesh will flee
F G Am G
So help my lifeless frame to breathe
[Chorus]
F C G
And God knows I'm not dying but I breathe now
F C G
And God knows it's the only way to heal now
F C G
With all the blood I lost with you
F C G
It drowns the love I thought I knew
[Verse 2]
F Am G
The lost dreams I buried in my sleep for him
F Am G
And this was the ecstacy of love forgotten
F Am G
And I'm thrown in the gunfire of empty bullets
F Am G
And my blood is all I see
Am C G
As you steal my soul from me
[Pre-chorus]
F G Am G
Alarms will ring for eternity
F G Am
The waves will break every chain on me
