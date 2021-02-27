Lirik dan Chord My Blood - Ellie Goulding, Alarms Will Ring For Eternity

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu My Blood - Ellie Goulding.

Lagu My Blood dirilis pada 2012, lagu ini merupakan single kedua dari album Goulding yang bertajuk Halycon.

[Verse 1]

F Am G

That feeling that doesn't go away just did

F Am G

And I walked a thousand miles to prove it

F Am G

And I'm caught in the crossfire of my own thoughts

F Am G

The colour of my blood is all I see on the rocks

Am

As you sail from me



[Pre-chorus]

F G Am G

Alarms will ring for eternity

F G Am G

The waves will break every chain on me

F G

My bones will bleach

Am G

My flesh will flee

F G Am G

So help my lifeless frame to breathe



[Chorus]

F C G

And God knows I'm not dying but I breathe now

F C G

And God knows it's the only way to heal now

F C G

With all the blood I lost with you

F C G

It drowns the love I thought I knew

[Verse 2]

F Am G

The lost dreams I buried in my sleep for him

F Am G

And this was the ecstacy of love forgotten

F Am G

And I'm thrown in the gunfire of empty bullets

F Am G

And my blood is all I see

Am C G

As you steal my soul from me

[Pre-chorus]

F G Am G

Alarms will ring for eternity

F G Am

The waves will break every chain on me