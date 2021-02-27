Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord My Blood - Ellie Goulding, Alarms Will Ring For Eternity

Inilah lirik dan chord lagu My Blood - Ellie Goulding. Liriknya Alarms will ring for eternity

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu My Blood - Ellie Goulding.

Lagu My Blood dirilis pada 2012, lagu ini merupakan single kedua dari album Goulding yang bertajuk Halycon.

[Verse 1]
F                           Am                  G
That feeling that doesn't go away just did
F                       Am            G
And I walked a thousand miles to prove it
F                                 Am                 G
And I'm caught in the crossfire of my own thoughts
F                         Am                    G
The colour of my blood is all I see on the rocks
Am
As you sail from me

 
[Pre-chorus]
F                  G           Am G
Alarms will ring for eternity
F                       G                   Am    G
The waves will break every chain on me
F                      G
My bones will bleach
Am              G
My flesh will flee
F                   G           Am       G
So help my lifeless frame to breathe

 
[Chorus]
F                                      C                  G
And God knows I'm not dying but I breathe now
F                                  C                    G
And God knows it's the only way to heal now
F                                              C G
With all the blood I lost with you
F                                                  C G
It drowns the love I thought I knew

[Verse 2]
F                           Am                   G
The lost dreams I buried in my sleep for him
F                        Am                 G
And this was the ecstacy of love forgotten
F                               Am                 G
And I'm thrown in the gunfire of empty bullets
F                          Am G
And my blood is all I see
Am                               C G
As you steal my soul from me

[Pre-chorus]
F                 G          Am G
Alarms will ring for eternity
F                      G                 Am
The waves will break every chain on me

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
