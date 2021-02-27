Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey yang Viral di TikTok
Inilah chord dan lirik lagu Blueberry Faygo dinyanyikan Lil Mosey dan kini viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Arum Puspita | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blueberry Faygo dari Lil Mosey'
[Intro]
Gm C/E
Damn, Callan (Damn, Callan)
[Chorus]
Gm C/E
One bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)
C/E F
Two big 40's and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)
F D
Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)
D Gm
Poured up a four, now that's blueberry Faygo (Lean)
Gm
One false move and we straight to shootin' shit
C/E F
Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)
F D
Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Yeah)
D
That's how it go, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit
Gm C/E
Ayy, one bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)
C/E F
Two big 40's and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)
F D
Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)
D Gm
Poured up a four, now that's blueberry Faygo (Lean)
Gm
One false move and we straight to shootin' shit
C/E F
Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)
F D
Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Yeah)
D
That's how it go, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit
[Verse 1]
Gm
I'm with my niggas, yeah, we some rockstars
C/E
And I'm with my nigga, yeah, KK Wokhardt (KK Wokhardt)
F
This not my dick, lil' bitch, my Glock hard (Lil' bitch)
D
Straight to the cash (Cash), I'm a trapstar
Gm
Straight to the bag (Bag), I'm that nigga, huh?
C/E
Got me some gas, rollin' up some
F
Pfft, pfft, cash, yeah, I got me some
D
I ain't fucked since yesterday, I'ma fuck somethin'
Back to Chorus
[Verse 2]
Gm
Three-oh clip in my nina (Boom, boom)
C/E
On my toes, Gucci, Valentino
F
She on go, your bitch for the team, uh (Lil' bitch)
D
'Cause you know your bitch want a winner (Winner)
Gm
I just went back to my city (To my city)
C/E
And you know they all fuckin' with me (Yeah, they is)
F
But it ain't safe, poles with me (Poles)
D
I'ma chase bands 'til they end me
Back to Chorus
Berikut video klip lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey.
