Lirik Lagu Girl In The Mirror - Sophia Grace, 'I Wake Up Every Day' Viral di TikTok Dan Terjemahan
I wake up every day like hello, beautiful 'Cause this world is so crazy and it can bring you down, lirik lagu Girl In The Mirror.
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Girl In The Mirror I Wake Up Every Day viral di TikTok.
Terdapat terjemahan Indonesia Girl In The Mirror di akhir artikel.
I wake up every day like hello, beautiful
'Cause this world is so crazy and it can bring you down
You're too short, too fat, too skinny
Hey, well excuse me if I think that I'm pretty
So I don't care what you say 'cause I'm original
I'm learning how to love me from my head down to my toes
Let 'em know, let 'em know if you with me
Hey, 'cause I finally found the answer is in me
My mama she keeps saying
Don't let 'em get you down
Had to learn to love me
That's why I'm talking to the girl in the mirror
Like even if you're down, better get up
'Cause every set back's just a set up
For something just a little bit better
Oh, I'm talking to the girl in the mirror
Girl in the mirror
Girl in the mirror, girl in the mirror
Girl in the mirror, girl in the mirror
Go to sleep at night with a smile on my face
'Cause I know who I am and I can't ever be replaced
So go ahead, be proud, be different
Hey, just make sure you're one out of a million
My mama she keeps saying
Don't let 'em get you down
Had to learn to love me
That's why I'm talking to the girl in the mirror
Like even if you're down, better get up
'Cause every set back's just a set up
For something just a little bit better
Oh, I'm talking to the girl in the mirror
Girl in the mirror
Girl in the mirror, girl in the mirror
Girl in the mirror, girl in the mirror
So bae you did it, you took it to the top
You gotta keep going, the grind never stops
Say you won't do what I won't do
Yeah girl, I'm watching you
You got that swagger, you got that glow
For all the doubters, just let them know
Count up more, for days just go
I love your soul and your rhythm flow
Like oh yeah, I'm like oh yeah
Put your hands in the air
