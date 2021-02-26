Lirik Lagu Girl In The Mirror - Sophia Grace, 'I Wake Up Every Day' Viral di TikTok Dan Terjemahan

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Girl In The Mirror I Wake Up Every Day viral di TikTok.

Terdapat terjemahan Indonesia Girl In The Mirror di akhir artikel.

I wake up every day like hello, beautiful

'Cause this world is so crazy and it can bring you down

You're too short, too fat, too skinny

Hey, well excuse me if I think that I'm pretty

So I don't care what you say 'cause I'm original

I'm learning how to love me from my head down to my toes

Let 'em know, let 'em know if you with me

Hey, 'cause I finally found the answer is in me

My mama she keeps saying

Don't let 'em get you down

Had to learn to love me

That's why I'm talking to the girl in the mirror

Like even if you're down, better get up

'Cause every set back's just a set up

For something just a little bit better

Oh, I'm talking to the girl in the mirror

Girl in the mirror

Girl in the mirror, girl in the mirror

Girl in the mirror, girl in the mirror

Go to sleep at night with a smile on my face

'Cause I know who I am and I can't ever be replaced

So go ahead, be proud, be different

Hey, just make sure you're one out of a million

My mama she keeps saying

Don't let 'em get you down

Had to learn to love me

That's why I'm talking to the girl in the mirror

Like even if you're down, better get up

'Cause every set back's just a set up

For something just a little bit better

Oh, I'm talking to the girl in the mirror

Girl in the mirror

Girl in the mirror, girl in the mirror

Girl in the mirror, girl in the mirror

So bae you did it, you took it to the top

You gotta keep going, the grind never stops

Say you won't do what I won't do

Yeah girl, I'm watching you

You got that swagger, you got that glow

For all the doubters, just let them know

Count up more, for days just go

I love your soul and your rhythm flow

Like oh yeah, I'm like oh yeah

Put your hands in the air