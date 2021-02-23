Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon yang Viral di TikTok, Just Like The Day That I Met You

Chord Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon: C Just like the day that I met you The day I thought forever E7 Say that you love me but that'll last for never

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon yang Viral di TikTok, Just Like The Day That I Met You
YouTube Giveon
Chord Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon yang kini viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berkut chord Heartbreak Anniversary yang dinyanyikan Giveon.

Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon sudah dirilis Februari 2020 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok. Berikut selengkapnya.

[Verse 1]
C
   Balloons are deflated
E7
   Guess they look lifeless like me
F                                                                 Dm7
   We miss you on your side of the?bed,?hmm
C
   Still got your?things here
E7
   They stare at me like?souvenirs
F                                                          Dm7
   Don't wanna let you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]
                     C
Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never
     F
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life
E                                          Dm
Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]
C                                E7
I, get like this every time
                 F
On these days that feel like you and me
C                                    Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary
            C                              E7
'Cause I, remember every time
                Fmaj7
On these days that feel like you and me
F
Heartbreak anniversary
Dm7                           Cmaj7
Do you ever think of me?
C

[Post-Chorus]
Em7
        No
Fmaj7                      F
          No-no, no-no

C
I'm buildin' my hopes up
E7
Like presents unopened to this day
F                                                          Dm7
   I still see the messages you read, hmm
C                                                     E7
   I'm foolishly patient (Foolishly patient)
                                                                                      F
Can't get past the taste of your lips (Taste of your lips)
                                                C   Dm7
Don't wanna let you out my he-ad

[Pre-Chorus]
                     C
Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never
Fmaj7
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life
C                                         Dm
Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]
C                                E7
I, get like this every time
                 F
On these days that feel like you and me
                                     Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary
            C                              E7
'Cause I, remember every time
                 F
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
Dm7
Do you ever think of me?

[Outro]
     C        Em7
Of me
             F                                          G
'Cause I think of you, think of you
Dm7 Cmaj7

Tags
Chord Heartbreak Anniversary
Heartbreak Anniversary
Giveon
viral di TikTok
chord
Just Like The Day That I Met You
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
TERUNGKAP Identitas Dua Wanita Asal Medan Ditemukan Tewas di Lokasi Berbeda, Pamit Pergi Berdua
TERUNGKAP Identitas Dua Wanita Asal Medan Ditemukan Tewas di Lokasi Berbeda, Pamit Pergi Berdua
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan