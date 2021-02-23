Chord Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon yang Viral di TikTok, Just Like The Day That I Met You

Musik Terkini
Chord Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
Chord Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon: C Just like the day that I met you The day I thought forever E7 Say that you love me but that'll last for never
[Verse 1]
C
Balloons are deflated
E7
Guess they look lifeless like me
F Dm7
We miss you on your side of the?bed,?hmm
C
Still got your?things here
E7
They stare at me like?souvenirs
F Dm7
Don't wanna let you out my head
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never
F
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life
E Dm
Why you walked out my life?
[Chorus]
C E7
I, get like this every time
F
On these days that feel like you and me
C Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary
C E7
'Cause I, remember every time
Fmaj7
On these days that feel like you and me
F
Heartbreak anniversary
Dm7 Cmaj7
Do you ever think of me?
C
[Post-Chorus]
Em7
No
Fmaj7 F
No-no, no-no
C
I'm buildin' my hopes up
E7
Like presents unopened to this day
F Dm7
I still see the messages you read, hmm
C E7
I'm foolishly patient (Foolishly patient)
F
Can't get past the taste of your lips (Taste of your lips)
C Dm7
Don't wanna let you out my he-ad
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never
Fmaj7
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life
C Dm
Why you walked out my life?
[Chorus]
C E7
I, get like this every time
F
On these days that feel like you and me
Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary
C E7
'Cause I, remember every time
F
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
Dm7
Do you ever think of me?
[Outro]
C Em7
Of me
F G
'Cause I think of you, think of you
Dm7 Cmaj7
