Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga, That I Could Still Call You Mine yang Viral di TikTok
Simak lirik dan chord lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga. Liriknya that I could still call you mine yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus
SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga banyak dinyanyikan semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi 'That i could still call you mine'
G D Em Dm
Calling you late at night
C G
Talking bout nothin'
C D
But we’re always laughing
G D
These dumb conversations
Em Dm
They raise my affections
C G
Those were the good times
Am D
And i miss the old times
C Bm
Have i told you lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D Em Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C G
I would be list’nin’
C D
Till i was sleeping
G D
But our situations
Em Dm
It stopped our relations
C Bm
Why did we end it?
Am D
Don’t want to believe it
C Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
lirik lagu
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
Gangga
viral di TikTok
lirik dan chord lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
That I could still call you mine
