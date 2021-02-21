Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga, That I Could Still Call You Mine yang Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga banyak dinyanyikan semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi 'That i could still call you mine'

G D Em Dm

Calling you late at night

C G

Talking bout nothin'

C D

But we’re always laughing

G D

These dumb conversations

Em Dm

They raise my affections

C G

Those were the good times

Am D

And i miss the old times

C Bm

Have i told you lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D Em Dm

Your voice were lullabies

C G

I would be list’nin’

C D

Till i was sleeping

G D

But our situations

Em Dm

It stopped our relations

C Bm

Why did we end it?

Am D

Don’t want to believe it

C Bm

Cuz i’m feelin lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine