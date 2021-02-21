Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga, That I Could Still Call You Mine yang Viral di TikTok

Simak lirik dan chord lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga. Liriknya that I could still call you mine yang sedang viral di TikTok.

ILUSTRASI lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga banyak dinyanyikan semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi 'That i could still call you mine'

G                 D            Em   Dm
Calling you late at night
C                         G
Talking bout nothin'
C                               D
But we’re always laughing

G                            D
These dumb conversations
Em                            Dm
They raise my affections
C                                 G
Those were the good times
Am                              D
And i miss the old times

C                       Bm
Have i told you lately
Am                       D
That i miss you badly

G                     D
Sometimes i wish
Em                     Dm              C    G
That i could still call you mine
Am                    D
Still call you mine
G                       D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                                 Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                          Bm
The only way i could
Am                       D                     G
Remember that you were once mine

G                       D           Em     Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C                       G
I would be list’nin’
C                       D
Till i was sleeping
G                       D
But our situations
Em                   Dm
It stopped our relations
C                        Bm
Why did we end it?
Am                 D
Don’t want to believe it

C                        Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am                        D
That i miss you badly

G                     D
Sometimes i wish
Em                     Dm             C   G
That i could still call you mine
Am                   D
Still call you mine
G                       D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                                 Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                          Bm
The only way i could
Am                       D                     G
Remember that you were once mine

G                    D
Sometimes i wish
Em                     Dm             C     G
That i could still call you mine
Am                   D
Still call you mine
G                       D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                                 Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                          Bm
The only way i could
Am                       D                     G
Remember that you were once mine

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
VIRAL Video Nissa Sabyan Dipanggil 'Umi' oleh Ayus, Ustaz Zacky: Lebih Baik Kita Nunggu Klarifikasi
