Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande yang Viral di TikTok, Can You Stay Up All Night

Inilah lirik dan chord lagu 34+35 milik Ariana Grande. Lirik 'can you stay up all night' viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande yang Viral di TikTok, Can You Stay Up All Night
Instagram
Ariana Grande 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande banyak dinyanyikan semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi Can You Stay Up All Night.

[Intro]
N.C.
Hmm

[Verse 1]
Gm
You might think I'm crazy
C
The way I've been cravin’
F
If I put it quite plainly
Dm
Just give me them babies
Gm
So what you doing tonight?
C
Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)
F                                     Dm
Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]
Gm
I don't wanna keep you up (You up)
C
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
F
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
Dm
____, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
Gm
I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee; coffee)
C
And I've been eating healthy (I've been eating healthy; healthy)
F
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Know I keep it squeaky)
Dm
Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

[Chorus]
Gm                          C
Can you stay up all night?
                              F
Love me 'til the daylight
                             Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Gm                         C
Can you stay up all night?
                              F
Love me 'til the daylight
                             Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 2]
Gm                  C
You'll drink it just like water (Water)
F                  Dm
You'll say it tastes like candy

[Pre-Chorus]
Gm
So what you doing tonight?
C
Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)
F                                     Dm
Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (Yeah)
Gm
I don't wanna keep you up (You up)
C
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
F
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
Dm
____, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
Gm
I've been drinking coffee (Said I've been drinking coffee; coffee)
C
And I've been eating healthy (And I've been eating healthy; healthy)
F
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Except this wine, babe)
Dm
Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Chorus]
Gm                           C
Can you stay up all night?
                              F
Love me 'til the daylight
                             Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Gm                          C
Can you stay up all night?
                              F
Love me 'til the daylight
                             Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 3]
Gm                                                          C
Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it
                                                            F
I'ma leave it open like a door, come inside it
                                                                  Dm
Even though I'm wifey, you can hit it like a side chick. Don’t need no side, no
Gm
Got the neighbors yellin' "Earthquake!" (Earthquake)
C
4.5 when I make the bed shake
F
But you down to hit it even though it's lightweight (It's lightweight,yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)
Dm                        Gm                          C
We'll start it at midnight, go 'til the sunrise (Sunrise)
                              F
Don't have to save time (Yeah)
                 Dm
But who's counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life)
Gm
I know all your favorite spots (Favorite spots)
C
We can take it from the top (From the top)
F
You such a dream come true, true
Dm
Make a _____ wanna hit snooze, ooh

[Chorus]
Gm                          C
Can you stay up all night?
                              F
Love me 'til the daylight
                             Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Gm                          C
Can you stay up all night?
                              F
Love me 'til the daylight
                             Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Outro into fade]
Gm C F Dm

Tags
viral di TikTok
Ariana Grande
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
lirik lagu
Chord Lagu 34+35
surabaya.tribunnews.com
lirik dan chord lagu
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
BREAKING NEWS: Ayus Akhirnya Buka Suara terkait Perselingkuhan dengan Nissa Sabyan, Mengaku Khilaf
BREAKING NEWS: Ayus Akhirnya Buka Suara terkait Perselingkuhan dengan Nissa Sabyan, Mengaku Khilaf
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan