Lirik dan Chord Lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande yang Viral di TikTok, Can You Stay Up All Night

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande banyak dinyanyikan semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi Can You Stay Up All Night.

[Intro]

N.C.

Hmm

[Verse 1]

Gm

You might think I'm crazy

C

The way I've been cravin’

F

If I put it quite plainly

Dm

Just give me them babies

Gm

So what you doing tonight?

C

Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)

F Dm

Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

Gm

I don't wanna keep you up (You up)

C

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

F

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

Dm

____, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

Gm

I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee; coffee)

C

And I've been eating healthy (I've been eating healthy; healthy)

F

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Know I keep it squeaky)

Dm

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

[Chorus]

Gm C

Can you stay up all night?

F

Love me 'til the daylight

Dm

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Gm C

Can you stay up all night?

F

Love me 'til the daylight

Dm

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 2]

Gm C

You'll drink it just like water (Water)

F Dm

You'll say it tastes like candy

[Pre-Chorus]

Gm

So what you doing tonight?

C

Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)

F Dm

Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (Yeah)

Gm

I don't wanna keep you up (You up)

C

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

F

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

Dm

____, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

Gm

I've been drinking coffee (Said I've been drinking coffee; coffee)

C

And I've been eating healthy (And I've been eating healthy; healthy)

F

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Except this wine, babe)

Dm

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Chorus]

Gm C

Can you stay up all night?

F

Love me 'til the daylight

Dm

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Gm C

Can you stay up all night?

F

Love me 'til the daylight

Dm

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 3]

Gm C

Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it

F

I'ma leave it open like a door, come inside it

Dm

Even though I'm wifey, you can hit it like a side chick. Don’t need no side, no

Gm

Got the neighbors yellin' "Earthquake!" (Earthquake)

C

4.5 when I make the bed shake

F

But you down to hit it even though it's lightweight (It's lightweight,yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)

Dm Gm C

We'll start it at midnight, go 'til the sunrise (Sunrise)

F

Don't have to save time (Yeah)

Dm

But who's counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life)

Gm

I know all your favorite spots (Favorite spots)

C

We can take it from the top (From the top)

F

You such a dream come true, true

Dm

Make a _____ wanna hit snooze, ooh

[Chorus]

Gm C

Can you stay up all night?

F

Love me 'til the daylight

Dm

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Gm C

Can you stay up all night?

F

Love me 'til the daylight

Dm

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Outro into fade]

Gm C F Dm