Lirik dan Chord Lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande yang Viral di TikTok, Can You Stay Up All Night
Inilah lirik dan chord lagu 34+35 milik Ariana Grande. Lirik 'can you stay up all night' viral di TikTok.
SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Lagu 34+35 - Ariana Grande banyak dinyanyikan semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi Can You Stay Up All Night.
[Intro]
N.C.
Hmm
[Verse 1]
Gm
You might think I'm crazy
C
The way I've been cravin’
F
If I put it quite plainly
Dm
Just give me them babies
Gm
So what you doing tonight?
C
Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)
F Dm
Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
Gm
I don't wanna keep you up (You up)
C
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
F
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
Dm
____, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
Gm
I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee; coffee)
C
And I've been eating healthy (I've been eating healthy; healthy)
F
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Know I keep it squeaky)
Dm
Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)
[Chorus]
Gm C
Can you stay up all night?
F
Love me 'til the daylight
Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Gm C
Can you stay up all night?
F
Love me 'til the daylight
Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Verse 2]
Gm C
You'll drink it just like water (Water)
F Dm
You'll say it tastes like candy
[Pre-Chorus]
Gm
So what you doing tonight?
C
Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)
F Dm
Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (Yeah)
Gm
I don't wanna keep you up (You up)
C
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
F
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
Dm
____, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
Gm
I've been drinking coffee (Said I've been drinking coffee; coffee)
C
And I've been eating healthy (And I've been eating healthy; healthy)
F
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Except this wine, babe)
Dm
Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Chorus]
Gm C
Can you stay up all night?
F
Love me 'til the daylight
Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Gm C
Can you stay up all night?
F
Love me 'til the daylight
Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Verse 3]
Gm C
Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it
F
I'ma leave it open like a door, come inside it
Dm
Even though I'm wifey, you can hit it like a side chick. Don’t need no side, no
Gm
Got the neighbors yellin' "Earthquake!" (Earthquake)
C
4.5 when I make the bed shake
F
But you down to hit it even though it's lightweight (It's lightweight,yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)
Dm Gm C
We'll start it at midnight, go 'til the sunrise (Sunrise)
F
Don't have to save time (Yeah)
Dm
But who's counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life)
Gm
I know all your favorite spots (Favorite spots)
C
We can take it from the top (From the top)
F
You such a dream come true, true
Dm
Make a _____ wanna hit snooze, ooh
[Chorus]
Gm C
Can you stay up all night?
F
Love me 'til the daylight
Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Gm C
Can you stay up all night?
F
Love me 'til the daylight
Dm
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Outro into fade]
Gm C F Dm
