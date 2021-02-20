Lirik dan Chord Lagu Jar of Heart Viral di TikTok, Musik Pengiring Joget Jamet 

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Belakangan viral joget Jamet di TikTok, menggunakan musik Jar of Heart dari Christina Perri.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Jar of Hearts selengkapnya.

Baca juga: Arti dan Maksud Jamet Bahasa Gaul Viral di Medsos, Singkatan yang Dikaitkan dengan Style Norak

Am C

I know I can't take one more step towards you

G Dm

'Cause all that's waiting is regret

Am C

And don't you know I'm not your ghost anymore

G F F-Em

You lost the love I loved the most

*)

Dm F C G

I learned to live half a life

Dm C Gsus G

And now you want me one more time

Reff:

C G

Who do you think you are?

Am

Running 'round leaving scars

F

Collecting a jar of hearts

Fm C

Tearing love apart

C G

You're gonna catch a cold

Am

From the ice inside your soul

F

Don't come back for me

Fm C

Who do you think you are?

Int. C-G/B

Am C

I hear you're asking all around

G Dm

If I am anywhere to be found

Am C

But I have grown too strong

G F F-Em

To ever fall back in your arms

==Back to : *), Reff

Bridge

Am E C D

It took so long just to feel alright

Am E C D

Remember how to put back the light in my eyes

Am E C D

I wish I had missed the first time that we kissed

Am E C D

'Cause you broke all your promises

F

And now you're back

E

You don't get to get me back

==Back to : Reff 2x

Fm C

Who do you think you are?