Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Jar of Heart Viral di TikTok, Musik Pengiring Joget Jamet

Who do you think you are? Running 'round leaving scars Collecting a jar of hearts Tearing love apart, musik pengiring Joget Jamet Viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Jar of Heart Viral di TikTok, Musik Pengiring Joget Jamet
TikTok uduen_barabere97
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Jar of Heart Viral di TikTok, Musik Pengiring Joget Jamet 

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Belakangan viral joget Jamet di TikTok, menggunakan musik Jar of Heart dari Christina Perri.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Jar of Hearts selengkapnya.

Baca juga: Arti dan Maksud Jamet Bahasa Gaul Viral di Medsos, Singkatan yang Dikaitkan dengan Style Norak

Am                                          C
I know I can't take one more step towards you
G                                         Dm
'Cause all that's waiting is regret
Am                                               C
And don't you know I'm not your ghost anymore
G                                            F F-Em
You lost the love I loved the most

*)
Dm               F     C      G
I learned to live half a life
Dm                   C                  Gsus G
And now you want me one more time

Reff:
C                                 G
Who do you think you are?
                                      Am
Running 'round leaving scars
                                F
Collecting a jar of hearts
Fm                   C
Tearing love apart
C                                 G
You're gonna catch a cold
                                       Am
From the ice inside your soul
                                 F
Don't come back for me
Fm                                C
Who do you think you are?

Int. C-G/B

Am                                     C
I hear you're asking all around
G                                   Dm
If I am anywhere to be found
Am                               C
But I have grown too strong
G                                    F F-Em
To ever fall back in your arms

==Back to : *), Reff

Bridge
Am              E               C           D
It took so long just to feel alright
Am                          E                  C              D
Remember how to put back the light in my eyes
  Am                E                      C                 D
I wish I had missed the first time that we kissed
           Am           E             C      D
'Cause you broke all your promises
          F
And now you're back
                           E
You don't get to get me back

==Back to : Reff 2x

Fm                                C
Who do you think you are?

Tags
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Jar of Heart
Chord Jar of Heart
Jar of Heart
Christina Perri
viral di TikTok
Joget Jamet
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Baca Juga
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Perselingkuhan Nissa dan Ayus Sabyan Terbongkar dari Chat, Diduga Lupa Dihapus dan Dilihat Istri
Perselingkuhan Nissa dan Ayus Sabyan Terbongkar dari Chat, Diduga Lupa Dihapus dan Dilihat Istri
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan