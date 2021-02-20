Lirik dan Chord Lagu Jar of Heart Viral di TikTok, Musik Pengiring Joget Jamet
Who do you think you are? Running 'round leaving scars Collecting a jar of hearts Tearing love apart, musik pengiring Joget Jamet Viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Belakangan viral joget Jamet di TikTok, menggunakan musik Jar of Heart dari Christina Perri.
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Jar of Hearts selengkapnya.
Am C
I know I can't take one more step towards you
G Dm
'Cause all that's waiting is regret
Am C
And don't you know I'm not your ghost anymore
G F F-Em
You lost the love I loved the most
*)
Dm F C G
I learned to live half a life
Dm C Gsus G
And now you want me one more time
Reff:
C G
Who do you think you are?
Am
Running 'round leaving scars
F
Collecting a jar of hearts
Fm C
Tearing love apart
C G
You're gonna catch a cold
Am
From the ice inside your soul
F
Don't come back for me
Fm C
Who do you think you are?
Int. C-G/B
Am C
I hear you're asking all around
G Dm
If I am anywhere to be found
Am C
But I have grown too strong
G F F-Em
To ever fall back in your arms
==Back to : *), Reff
Bridge
Am E C D
It took so long just to feel alright
Am E C D
Remember how to put back the light in my eyes
Am E C D
I wish I had missed the first time that we kissed
Am E C D
'Cause you broke all your promises
F
And now you're back
E
You don't get to get me back
==Back to : Reff 2x
Fm C
Who do you think you are?
