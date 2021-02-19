Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang Viral di TikTok, Maybe I'm Not Pretty
Lirik Maybe I'm not pretty, merupakan potongan lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang kini viral di TikTok. Ini lirik dan chord lengkapnya.
SURYA.co.id - Lirik Maybe I'm not pretty, merupakan potongan lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang kini viral di TikTok.
Lirik dan chord lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA banyak diburu setelah menjadi lagu TikTok.
[Chorus]
N.C. Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
F#
Maybe I'm just fun
G
Cause I got a belly
D
And I got a bum
Bm
And I'm fucking jelly
F#
Of all the other ones
G
With their itty bitty belly's
D
And their rum bum bum bums
[Verse]
Bm F#
I know that I should love myself
G
But it's getting kinda hard
D
When you're constantly feeling like garbage
Bm F#
Know I should't hurt myself
G
But I can't find way to lose weight
D
Without literally starvin'
Bm F#
Every other song says I'm beautiful
G D
But what if I don't feel like I'm beautiful
Bm F#
I wish my body image didn't say
G D
That I should be another kinda way
[Chorus]
Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
F#
Maybe I'm just fun
G
Cause I got a belly
D
And I got a bum
Bm
But I can't be jelly
F#
Of all the other ones
G
So I'm falling in love with my
D
Rum bum bum bum
[Verse]
Bm F#
I'm not gonna ask for help
G
Cause all you're gonna say is
D
You're perfect and oh you're so worth it
Bm F#
But sometimes i hate myself
G
I get inside my head and
D
I think that I somehow deserve this
Bm F#
Every other song says I'm beautiful
G D
But what if I don't feel like I'm beautiful
Bm F#
I wish my body image didn't say
G D
That I should be another kinda way
[Chorus]
Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
F#
Maybe I'm just fun
G
Cause I got a belly
D
And I got a bum
Bm
But I can't be jelly
F#
Of all the other ones
G
So I'm faling in love with my
D
Rum bum bum bum
Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
F#
Maybe I'm just fun
G
Cause I got a belly
D
And I got a bum
Bm
But I can't be jelly
F#
Of all the other ones
G
So I'm falling in love with my
D
Rum bum bum bum
Bm F#
I'm not pretty pretty
G D Bm
I'm not pretty pretty
F# G
So I'm falling in love with my
D
Rum bum bum bum
Berikut video klip lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA.
Lirik Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA
