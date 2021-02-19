Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang Viral di TikTok, Maybe I'm Not Pretty

Lirik Maybe I'm not pretty, merupakan potongan lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang kini viral di TikTok. Ini lirik dan chord lengkapnya.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang Viral di TikTok, Maybe I'm Not Pretty
SURYA.CO.ID
ILUSTRASI. Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Arum  | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Lirik Maybe I'm not pretty, merupakan potongan lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang kini viral di TikTok.

Lirik dan chord lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA  banyak diburu setelah menjadi lagu TikTok. 

[Chorus]
N.C.                Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
                      F#
Maybe I'm just fun
                     G
Cause I got a belly
                  D
And I got a bum
                        Bm
And I'm fucking jelly
                        F#
Of all the other ones
                              G
With their itty bitty belly's
                                     D
And their rum bum bum bums

[Verse]
Bm                            F#
I know that I should love myself
       G
But it's getting kinda hard
                                   D
When you're constantly feeling like garbage

Bm                                F#
Know I should't hurt myself
       G
But I can't find way to lose weight
                               D
Without literally starvin'

Bm                              F#
Every other song says I'm beautiful
       G                                      D
But what if I don't feel like I'm beautiful
Bm                                F#
I wish my body image didn't say
       G                                              D
That I should be another kinda way

[Chorus]
                       Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
                      F#
Maybe I'm just fun
                     G
Cause I got a belly
                  D
And I got a bum
                     Bm
But I can't be jelly
                       F#
Of all the other ones
                               G
So I'm falling in love with my
                          D
Rum bum bum bum

[Verse]
Bm                             F#
I'm not gonna ask for help
        G
Cause all you're gonna say is
                                  D
You're perfect and oh you're so worth it

Bm                                F#
But sometimes i hate myself
      G
I get inside my head and
                                  D
I think that I somehow deserve this

Bm                              F#
Every other song says I'm beautiful
        G                                     D
But what if I don't feel like I'm beautiful
Bm                                 F#
I wish my body image didn't say
        G                                           D
That I should be another kinda way

[Chorus]
                       Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
                      F#
Maybe I'm just fun
                     G
Cause I got a belly
                  D
And I got a bum
                     Bm
But I can't be jelly
                       F#
Of all the other ones
                              G
So I'm faling in love with my
                          D
Rum bum bum bum

                       Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
                        F#
Maybe I'm just fun
                     G
Cause I got a belly
                  D
And I got a bum
                     Bm
But I can't be jelly
                       F#
Of all the other ones
                              G
So I'm falling in love with my
                          D
Rum bum bum bum

Bm                 F#
         I'm not pretty pretty
G           D             Bm
         I'm not pretty pretty
F#                           G
So I'm falling in love with my
                 D
Rum bum bum bum

Berikut video klip lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA.

Tags
JESSIA
SURYA.co.id
viral di TikTok
lirik lagu
chord lagu
lirik dan chord lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Lirik Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Perselingkuhan Nissa dan Ayus Sabyan Terbongkar dari Chat, Diduga Lupa Dihapus dan Dilihat Istri
Perselingkuhan Nissa dan Ayus Sabyan Terbongkar dari Chat, Diduga Lupa Dihapus dan Dilihat Istri
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan