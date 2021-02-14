Musik Terkini
Lirik They Got Nothing on You Baby, Lagu Nothing on You - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing on You yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars dan kini viral di TikTok.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing on You yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya 'They got nothing on you baby', chord dan lirik lagu Nothing on You - Bruno Mars banyak dicari.
[Chorus]
Eb
Beautiful girls all over the world
Cm
I could be chasing but my time would be wasted
Dm
They got nothing on you baby
F
Nothing on you baby
Eb
They might say hi and I might say hey
Cm
But you shouldn't worry about what they say
Dm
Cause they got nothing on you baby
F
Nothing on you baby
Not not not nothing on you babe
Not not nothing on you
[Verse]
Eb
I know you feel where I'm coming from
Regardless of the things in my past that I've done
Cm
Most of it really was for the hell of the fun
On the carousel so around I spun (spun)
Dm
With no directions just tryna get some (some)
Tryna chase skirts, living in the summer sun (sun)
F
This is how I lost more than i had ever won
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
Bruno Mars
viral di TikTok
chord lagu
lirik dan chord lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Lirik Sayang Terima Kasih untuk Semua, Lagu Di Saat Aku Tersakiti - Dadali yang Viral di TikTok
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bukan Lagu Valentine - Fiersa Besari, Cocok Dinyanyikan Pada 14 Februari
|Lirik Lagu Switch To Me - Dahyun dan Chaeyoung, Trending Youtube Setelah Dirilis 10 Februari
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Jar of Hearts - Christina Perri Versi Remix yang Viral di TikTok
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hurts So Good - Astrid S Viral di TikTok, When It Hurts But It Hurts So Good