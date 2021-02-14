Lirik They Got Nothing on You Baby, Lagu Nothing on You - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing on You yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya 'They got nothing on you baby', chord dan lirik lagu Nothing on You - Bruno Mars banyak dicari.

[Chorus]

Eb

Beautiful girls all over the world

Cm

I could be chasing but my time would be wasted

Dm

They got nothing on you baby

F

Nothing on you baby

Eb

They might say hi and I might say hey

Cm

But you shouldn't worry about what they say

Dm

Cause they got nothing on you baby

F

Nothing on you baby

Not not not nothing on you babe

Not not nothing on you

[Verse]

Eb

I know you feel where I'm coming from

Regardless of the things in my past that I've done

Cm

Most of it really was for the hell of the fun



On the carousel so around I spun (spun)

Dm

With no directions just tryna get some (some)

Tryna chase skirts, living in the summer sun (sun)

F

This is how I lost more than i had ever won