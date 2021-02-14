Breaking News:

Lirik They Got Nothing on You Baby, Lagu Nothing on You - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing on You yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars dan kini viral di TikTok.

Lirik They Got Nothing on You Baby, Lagu Nothing on You - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok
YOUTUBE
Bruno Mars. 

Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya 'They got nothing on you baby', chord dan lirik lagu Nothing on You - Bruno Mars banyak dicari.

Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya 'They got nothing on you baby', chord dan lirik lagu Nothing on You - Bruno Mars banyak dicari.

[Chorus]

               Eb
Beautiful girls all over the world
Cm
I could be chasing but my time would be wasted
                                Dm
They got nothing on you baby
                  F
Nothing on you baby
                        Eb
They might say hi and I might say hey
                            Cm
But you shouldn't worry about what they say
                                          Dm
Cause they got nothing on you baby
                  F
Nothing on you baby

Not not not nothing on you babe
Not not nothing on you

[Verse]

                  Eb
I know you feel where I'm coming from

Regardless of the things in my past that I've done
                 Cm
Most of it really was for the hell of the fun

 
On the carousel so around I spun (spun)
                Dm
With no directions just tryna get some (some)

Tryna chase skirts, living in the summer sun (sun)
                      F
This is how I lost more than i had ever won

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
