Lirik I Wake Up Everyday Like Hello Beautiful, Girl In The Mirror - Sophia Grace Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu I Wake Up Everyday Like Hello Beautiful atau Girl In The Mirror - Sophia Grace.
Lagu Girl In The Mirror - Sophia Grace dirilis 2017 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.
G D Em D
[Verse 1]
G D/F#
There's a girl in the mirror
C G
I wonder who she is
D/F#
Sometimes I think I know her
C B
Sometimes I really wish I did
Em D C
There's a story in her eyes
B Em
Lullabies and goodbyes
D C
When she's looking back at me
Am D
I can tell her heart is broken easily
[Chorus]
G D
Because the girl in my mirror
Am D
Is crying out tonight
G D
And there's nothing I can tell her
Am D
To make her feel alright
G D
Oh, the girl in my mirror
Am D
Is crying cause of you
C G/B
And I wish there was something
Am D G
Something I could do
[Verse 2]
G
If I could
D/F#
I would tell her
C G
Not to be afraid
D/F#
The pain that she's feeling
C B
The sense of loneliness will fade
Em D C
So dry your tears and rest assured
B Em
Love will find you like before
D C
When she's looking back at me
Am D
I know nothing really works that easily
[Chorus]
G D
Because the girl in my mirror
Am D
Is crying out tonight
G D
And there's nothing I can tell her
Am D
To make her feel alright
G D
Oh, the girl in my mirror
Am D
Is crying cause of you
C G/B
And I wish there was something
B Em
I wish there was something
Am D
Oh, I wish there was something
C G
I could do
[Bridge]
Am D C G
I can't believe it's what I see
Am
That the girl in the mirror
D
The girl in the mirror
A E Bm E
Is me
A E Bm E
I can't believe it's what I see
A E
That the girl in the mirror
Bm E
The girl in the mirror
D A E
Is me
[Chorus]
A E
Because the girl in my mirror
Bm E
Is crying out tonight
A E
And there's nothing I can tell her
Bm E
To make her feel alright
A E
Oh, the girl in my mirror
Bm E
Is crying cause of you
D A/C#
And I wish there was something
C# F#m
I wish there was something...
Bm E
Oh, I wish there was something
A
I could do.