Lirik I Wake Up Everyday Like Hello Beautiful, Girl In The Mirror - Sophia Grace Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu I Wake Up Everyday Like Hello Beautiful atau Girl In The Mirror - Sophia Grace.

Lagu Girl In The Mirror - Sophia Grace dirilis 2017 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

G D Em D



[Verse 1]

G D/F#

There's a girl in the mirror

C G

I wonder who she is

D/F#

Sometimes I think I know her

C B

Sometimes I really wish I did

Em D C

There's a story in her eyes

B Em

Lullabies and goodbyes



D C

When she's looking back at me

Am D

I can tell her heart is broken easily



[Chorus]

G D

Because the girl in my mirror

Am D

Is crying out tonight

G D

And there's nothing I can tell her

Am D

To make her feel alright

G D

Oh, the girl in my mirror

Am D

Is crying cause of you

C G/B

And I wish there was something

Am D G

Something I could do



[Verse 2]

G

If I could

D/F#

I would tell her

C G

Not to be afraid

D/F#

The pain that she's feeling

C B

The sense of loneliness will fade

Em D C

So dry your tears and rest assured

B Em

Love will find you like before



D C

When she's looking back at me

Am D

I know nothing really works that easily



[Chorus]

G D

Because the girl in my mirror

Am D

Is crying out tonight

G D

And there's nothing I can tell her

Am D

To make her feel alright

G D

Oh, the girl in my mirror

Am D

Is crying cause of you

C G/B

And I wish there was something

B Em

I wish there was something

Am D

Oh, I wish there was something

C G

I could do



[Bridge]

Am D C G

I can't believe it's what I see

Am

That the girl in the mirror

D

The girl in the mirror

A E Bm E

Is me

A E Bm E

I can't believe it's what I see

A E

That the girl in the mirror

Bm E

The girl in the mirror

D A E

Is me



[Chorus]

A E

Because the girl in my mirror

Bm E

Is crying out tonight

A E

And there's nothing I can tell her

Bm E

To make her feel alright

A E

Oh, the girl in my mirror

Bm E

Is crying cause of you

D A/C#

And I wish there was something

C# F#m

I wish there was something...

Bm E

Oh, I wish there was something

A

I could do.