Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hurts So Good - Astrid S Viral di TikTok, When It Hurts But It Hurts So Good 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hurts So Good - Astrid S yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Hurts So Good - Astrid S dirilis pada 2016 silam dan kembali populer belakangan ini. Berikut selengkapnya.

D F#m A E

D F#m

You're fighting me off like a firefighter

A E

So tell me why you still get burned

D F#m

You say you're not, but you're still a liar

A E

Cause I'm the one that you run to first every time



D F#m

Yeah, why do you try to deny it

A E

When you show up every night

D F#m A E

And tell me that you want me but it's complicated, so complicated

D F#m

When it hurts, but it hurts so good

A E

Do you take it? Do you break it off

D F#m

When it hurts, but it hurts so good

A E

Can you say it, can you say it?

D F#m

Your love is like

A E

Your love is like

D F#m

It hurts so good

A E

Your love is like

D

It hurts so good

D F#m

Every time that I swear it's over

A E

It makes you want me even more

D F#m

You pull away and I come in closer

A E

And all we ever stay is torn



D F#m

Baby, I don't know why I try to deny it

A E

When you show up every night

D F#m A E

I tell you that I want you but it's complicated, so complicated



D F#m

When it hurts, but it hurts so good

A E

Do you take it? Do you break it off

D F#m

When it hurts, but it hurts so good

A E

Can you say it, can you say it?

D F#m

Your love is like

A E

Your love is like

D F#m

It hurts so good

A E

Your love is like

D

It hurts so good