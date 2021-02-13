Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hurts So Good - Astrid S Viral di TikTok, When It Hurts But It Hurts So Good
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hurts So Good - Astrid S Viral di TikTok: D F#m When it hurts, but it hurts so good A E Do you take it? Do you break it off
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hurts So Good - Astrid S yang viral di TikTok.
Lagu Hurts So Good - Astrid S dirilis pada 2016 silam dan kembali populer belakangan ini. Berikut selengkapnya.
D F#m A E
D F#m
You're fighting me off like a firefighter
A E
So tell me why you still get burned
D F#m
You say you're not, but you're still a liar
A E
Cause I'm the one that you run to first every time
D F#m
Yeah, why do you try to deny it
A E
When you show up every night
D F#m A E
And tell me that you want me but it's complicated, so complicated
D F#m
When it hurts, but it hurts so good
A E
Do you take it? Do you break it off
D F#m
When it hurts, but it hurts so good
A E
Can you say it, can you say it?
D F#m
Your love is like
A E
Your love is like
D F#m
It hurts so good
A E
Your love is like
D
It hurts so good
D F#m
Every time that I swear it's over
A E
It makes you want me even more
D F#m
You pull away and I come in closer
A E
And all we ever stay is torn
D F#m
Baby, I don't know why I try to deny it
A E
When you show up every night
D F#m A E
I tell you that I want you but it's complicated, so complicated
D F#m
When it hurts, but it hurts so good
A E
Do you take it? Do you break it off
D F#m
When it hurts, but it hurts so good
A E
Can you say it, can you say it?
D F#m
Your love is like
A E
Your love is like
D F#m
It hurts so good
A E
Your love is like
D
It hurts so good
