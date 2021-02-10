Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Show - Lenka, I'm Just a Little Bit Caught In The Middle Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Show dari Lenka yang sedang viral di TikTok.
SURYA.co.id - Lagu The Show yang dinyanyikan Lenka sedang viral di TikTok.
Liriknya I'm just a little bit caught in the middle.
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Show dari Lenka selengkapnya.
[Verse]
C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F C
I've tried, and I don't know why...
C G Am
Slow it down, make it stop
F C
Or else my heart is going to pop
G Am
'Cause it's too much, yeah it's a lot
F C
To be something I'm not
G Am
I'm a fool out of love
F G
'Cause I just can't get enough...
[Chorus]
C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F G
I know I've got to let it go...
C
And just enjoy the show
[Verse]
C G Am
The sun is hot in the sky
F C
Just like a giant spotlight
G Am
The people follow the signs
F C
And synchronise in time
G Am
It's a joke, nobody knows
F G
They've got a ticket to the show....
[Chorus]
C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F C
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F G
I know I've got to let it go...
F
And just enjoy the show
[Break]
C
Oh~
F G
And just enjoy the show oh~
[Chorus]
C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F G
I know I've got to let it go...
C
And just enjoy the show
[Outro]
C G Am
Da dum dee dum da dum dee dum
F C
just enjoy the show
G Am
Da dum dee dum da dum dee dum
F C
just enjoy the show
C
I want my money back
G
I want my money back
Am
I want my money back
F C
just enjoy the show
I want my money back
G
I want my money back
Am
I want my money back
F C
just enjoy the show
