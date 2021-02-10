Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Show - Lenka, I'm Just a Little Bit Caught In The Middle Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Show dari Lenka yang sedang viral di TikTok. Liriknya I'm just a little bit caught in the middle.

Youtube/LenkaTV
Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Show - Lenka, I'm Just a Little Bit Caught In The Middle Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Lagu The Show yang dinyanyikan Lenka sedang viral di TikTok.
Liriknya I'm just a little bit caught in the middle.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Show dari Lenka selengkapnya.

[Verse]
C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F                                        C
I've tried, and I don't know why...
C         G                     Am
Slow it down, make it stop
                    F                      C
Or else my heart is going to pop
                       G                         Am
'Cause it's too much, yeah it's a lot
       F                        C
To be something I'm not
          G             Am
I'm a fool out of love
             F                   G
'Cause I just can't get enough...

[Chorus]
C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F                                G
I know I've got to let it  go...
                               C
And just enjoy the show

[Verse]
C                G            Am
The sun is hot in the sky
                  F              C
Just like a giant spotlight
                 G               Am
The people  follow the   signs
        F                     C
And synchronise in time
        G                Am
It's a joke, nobody knows
                     F                 G
They've got a ticket to the  show....

[Chorus]
C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F                                        C
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F                                 G
I know I've got to let it   go...
                             F
And just enjoy the show

[Break]
C
Oh~
                             F       G
And just enjoy the show oh~

[Chorus]

C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F                                 G
I know I've got to let it   go...
                               C
And just enjoy the show

[Outro]
C                   G                       Am
Da dum dee dum da dum dee dum
F                    C
just enjoy the show
                   G                       Am
Da dum dee dum da dum dee dum
F                    C
just enjoy the show

C
I want my money back
G
I want my money back
Am
I want my money back
F                    C
just enjoy the show

I want my money back
G
I want my money back
Am
I want my money back
F                    C
just enjoy the show

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya
Editor: Musahadah
