Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Show - Lenka, I'm Just a Little Bit Caught In The Middle Viral di TikTok 

SURYA.co.id - Lagu The Show yang dinyanyikan Lenka sedang viral di TikTok.

Liriknya I'm just a little bit caught in the middle.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Show dari Lenka selengkapnya.

[Verse]

C

I'm just a little bit caught in the middle

G

Life is a maze and love is a riddle

Am

I don't know where to go, can't do it alone

F C

I've tried, and I don't know why...

C G Am

Slow it down, make it stop

F C

Or else my heart is going to pop

G Am

'Cause it's too much, yeah it's a lot

F C

To be something I'm not

G Am

I'm a fool out of love

F G

'Cause I just can't get enough...

[Chorus]

C

I'm just a little bit caught in the middle

G

Life is a maze and love is a riddle

Am

I don't know where to go, can't do it alone

F

I've tried, and I don't know why.

C

I'm just a little girl lost in the moment

G

I'm so scared but I don't show it

Am

I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down

F G

I know I've got to let it go...

C

And just enjoy the show

[Verse]

C G Am

The sun is hot in the sky

F C

Just like a giant spotlight

G Am

The people follow the signs

F C

And synchronise in time

G Am

It's a joke, nobody knows

F G

They've got a ticket to the show....

[Chorus]

C

I'm just a little bit caught in the middle

G

Life is a maze and love is a riddle

Am

I don't know where to go, can't do it alone

F C

I've tried, and I don't know why.

C

I'm just a little girl lost in the moment

G

I'm so scared but I don't show it

Am

I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down

F G

I know I've got to let it go...

F

And just enjoy the show

[Break]

C

Oh~

F G

And just enjoy the show oh~

[Chorus]

C

I'm just a little bit caught in the middle

G

Life is a maze and love is a riddle

Am

I don't know where to go, can't do it alone

F

I've tried, and I don't know why.

C

I'm just a little girl lost in the moment

G

I'm so scared but I don't show it

Am

I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down

F G

I know I've got to let it go...

C

And just enjoy the show

[Outro]

C G Am

Da dum dee dum da dum dee dum

F C

just enjoy the show

G Am

Da dum dee dum da dum dee dum

F C

just enjoy the show

C

I want my money back

G

I want my money back

Am

I want my money back

F C

just enjoy the show

I want my money back

G

I want my money back

Am

I want my money back

F C

just enjoy the show