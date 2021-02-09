Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Caught in the Middle, Lagu The Show - Lenka yang Viral di TikTok, Lengkap dengan Chord

Lirik Lagu Caught in the Middle: I'm just a little bit caught in the middle, Life is a maze and love is a riddle~

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Caught in the Middle atau yang berjudul The Show oleh Lenka beserta chordnya.

Dirilis beberapa tahun lalu, lagu The Show - Lenka kini kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu dan chord Caught in the Middle atau The Show - Lenka.

C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F C
I've tried, and I don't know why...
C G Am
Slow it down, make it stop
F C
Or else my heart is going to pop
G Am
'Cause it's too much, yeah it's a lot
F C
To be something I'm not
G Am
I'm a fool out of love
F G
'Cause I just can't get enough...

C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F G
I know I've got to let it go...
C
And just enjoy the show

C G Am
The sun is hot in the sky
F C
Just like a giant spotlight
G Am
The people follow the signs
F C
And synchronise in time
G Am
It's a joke, nobody knows
F G
They've got a ticket to the show....

[Chorus]
C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F C
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F G
I know I've got to let it go...

And just enjoy the show (2x)

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
