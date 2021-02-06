Lirik Lagu Mama Cry - YNW Melly Viral di TikTok, Mama Please Don't You Cry Lengkap Terjemahan
Berikut lirik lagu Mama Cry yang sedang viral di TikTok. Lengkap terjemahan Indonesia
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.co.id - Inilah lirik lagu Mama Cry dari YNW Melly, yang sedang viral di TikTok
100K, remain solid
I'm sorry, won't right my wrongs
Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry
I just caught some time, I'll be home soon
It won't be long, I promise
I will be okay, just wipe those
Tears off of your face, I'm sorry
I won't right my wrongs, I'm guilty
Lord, have mercy, please forgive me
Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry
One hundred and forty-five days, I'm counting
Tryna hold on but the time goes slowly
Two hundred and twenty-five ice cold showers
Hurricane hit my cell, ain't get no power
Tryna walk a narrow straight path is a battle
Kinda hard to walk when you're chained in shackles
My soul bleeds through these four walls
My heart aches after phone calls
Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry
I just caught some time, I'll be home soon
It won't be long, I promise
I will be okay, just wipe those
Tears off of your face, I'm sorry
I won't right my wrongs, I'm guilty
Lord, have mercy, please forgive me
Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry
Give you my heart that's filled with pain, give me my freedom
Take off these shackles, they hurt my hands, let me go home
Cold shower, cold bath, cold food, cold slab
Only makes a cold heart
Cold shower, cold slab, cold food, cold bath
Only makes a cold
Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry
I just caught some time, I'll be home soon
It won't be long, I promise
I will be okay, just wipe those
Tears off of your face, I'm sorry
I won't right my wrongs, I'm guilty
Lord, have mercy, please forgive me
Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry
Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry
Barbed wire, best friend became the barbed wire (Barbed wire)
Chains broken by the barbed wire (Barbed wire)
Tears dropping from the barbed wire (Barbed wire, falling down, barbed wire)
Cold shower, cold slab, cold food, cold bath (Yeah, falling down)
Only makes a cold heart
Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lagu Mama Cry
