Lirik Lagu Mama Cry - YNW Melly Viral di TikTok, Mama Please Don't You Cry Lengkap Terjemahan 

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Inilah lirik lagu Mama Cry dari YNW Melly, yang sedang viral di TikTok

100K, remain solid

I'm sorry, won't right my wrongs

Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry

I just caught some time, I'll be home soon

It won't be long, I promise

I will be okay, just wipe those

Tears off of your face, I'm sorry

I won't right my wrongs, I'm guilty

Lord, have mercy, please forgive me

Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry

One hundred and forty-five days, I'm counting

Tryna hold on but the time goes slowly

Two hundred and twenty-five ice cold showers

Hurricane hit my cell, ain't get no power

Tryna walk a narrow straight path is a battle

Kinda hard to walk when you're chained in shackles

My soul bleeds through these four walls

My heart aches after phone calls

Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry

I just caught some time, I'll be home soon

It won't be long, I promise

I will be okay, just wipe those

Tears off of your face, I'm sorry

I won't right my wrongs, I'm guilty

Lord, have mercy, please forgive me

Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry

Give you my heart that's filled with pain, give me my freedom

Take off these shackles, they hurt my hands, let me go home

Cold shower, cold bath, cold food, cold slab

Only makes a cold heart

Cold shower, cold slab, cold food, cold bath

Only makes a cold

Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry

I just caught some time, I'll be home soon

It won't be long, I promise

I will be okay, just wipe those

Tears off of your face, I'm sorry

I won't right my wrongs, I'm guilty

Lord, have mercy, please forgive me

Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry

Mama, please don't you cry, I'm sorry

Barbed wire, best friend became the barbed wire (Barbed wire)

Chains broken by the barbed wire (Barbed wire)

Tears dropping from the barbed wire (Barbed wire, falling down, barbed wire)

Cold shower, cold slab, cold food, cold bath (Yeah, falling down)

Only makes a cold heart

Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lagu Mama Cry