Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang Viral di TikTok, Your Way Too Beautiful Girl

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston sudah dirilis 11 tahun silam dan kini kembali hits di TikTok.

[Chorus]



Your way too beautiful girl



That's why it'll never work



You'll have me suicidal, suicidal



When you say it's over



Damn all these beautiful girls



They only wanna to your dirt



They'll have you suicidal, suicidal



When they say it's over

[Verse 1]



See it started at the park

Used to chill after dark



Oh when you took my heart

That's when we fell apart



Cause we both thought



That love last forever (last forever)



They say we're too young

To get ourselves sprung



Oh we didn't care

We made it very clear

And they also said



That we couldn't last together (last together)

[Refrain]



See it's very divine Girl, you're a one of a kind



But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined

Oh lord..



My baby is driving me crazy

[Chorus]



Your way too beautiful girl



That's why it'll never work



You'll have me suicidal, suicidal



When you say it's over



Damn all these beautiful girls



They only wanna to your dirt



They'll have you suicidal, suicidal



When they say it's over

[Verse 2]



It was back in '99, Watchin' movies all the time



Oh when I went away, For doin' my first crime



And I never thought



That we was gonna see each other (see each other)



And then I came out , Mommy moved me down South

O I'm with my girl

Who I thought was my world



It came out to be



That she wasn't the girl for me (girl for me)

[Refrain]



See it's very divine, Girl, you're a one of a kind



But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined



Oh lord..



My baby is driving me crazy

[Chorus]



Your way too beautiful girl



That's why it'll never work



You'll have me suicidal, suicidal



When you say it's over



Damn all these beautiful girls



They only wanna to your dirt



They'll have you suicidal, suicidal



When they say it's over

[Verse 3]



Now we are fussin

And now we are fighting

Please tell me why

I'm feelin' slightin'

And I don't know

How to make it better (make it better)



You're dating other guys

You're tellin' me lies

Oh I cannot believe

What I'm seein' in my eyes

I'm losin' my girl

And I don't think it's clever (think it's clever)

