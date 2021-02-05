Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang Viral di TikTok, Your Way Too Beautiful Girl

Inilah lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang sedang viral di TikTok. Selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang Viral di TikTok, Your Way Too Beautiful Girl
YouTube seankingston
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston Kunci A yang Viral di TikTok 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston sudah dirilis 11 tahun silam dan kini kembali hits di TikTok.

[Chorus] 
            
Your way too beautiful girl
  
That's why it'll never work
          
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
   
When you say it's over
     
Damn all these beautiful girls
    
They only wanna to your dirt
           
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
  
When they say it's over
.  
[Verse 1] 
   
See it started at the park 
Used to chill after dark
   
Oh when you took my heart 
That's when we fell apart
  
Cause we both thought
  
That love last forever (last forever)
     
They say we're too young 
To get ourselves sprung
   
Oh we didn't care 
We made it very clear

And they also said
    
That we couldn't last together (last together)
.  
[Refrain] 
         
See it's very divine Girl, you're a one of a kind
      
But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined
D
Oh lord..
  
My baby is driving me crazy
.  
[Chorus] 
   
Your way too beautiful girl
       
That's why it'll never work
      
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
         
When you say it's over
        
Damn all these beautiful girls

They only wanna to your dirt
         
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
      
When they say it's over
.  
[Verse 2] 

It was back in '99, Watchin' movies all the time
   
Oh when I went away, For doin' my first crime
    
And I never thought

That we was gonna see each other (see each other)

And then I came out , Mommy moved me down South

O I'm with my girl 
Who I thought was my world

It came out to be

That she wasn't the girl for me (girl for me)
.  
[Refrain]
         
See it's very divine, Girl, you're a one of a kind
       
But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined

Oh lord..
  
My baby is driving me crazy
.  
[Chorus] 
            
Your way too beautiful girl
       
That's why it'll never work
        
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
        
When you say it's over
              
Damn all these beautiful girls
    
They only wanna to your dirt
                 
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
          
When they say it's over
.  
[Verse 3] 

Now we are fussin 
And now we are fighting
Please tell me why 
I'm feelin' slightin'
And I don't know
How to make it better (make it better)

You're dating other guys 
You're tellin' me lies

Oh I cannot believe 
What I'm seein' in my eyes
I'm losin' my girl
And I don't think it's clever (think it's clever)

Back to Chorus

