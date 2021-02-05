Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang Viral di TikTok, Your Way Too Beautiful Girl
Inilah lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang sedang viral di TikTok. Selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston sudah dirilis 11 tahun silam dan kini kembali hits di TikTok.
[Chorus]
Your way too beautiful girl
That's why it'll never work
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
When you say it's over
Damn all these beautiful girls
They only wanna to your dirt
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
When they say it's over
.
[Verse 1]
See it started at the park
Used to chill after dark
Oh when you took my heart
That's when we fell apart
Cause we both thought
That love last forever (last forever)
They say we're too young
To get ourselves sprung
Oh we didn't care
We made it very clear
And they also said
That we couldn't last together (last together)
.
[Refrain]
See it's very divine Girl, you're a one of a kind
But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined
D
Oh lord..
My baby is driving me crazy
.
[Chorus]
Your way too beautiful girl
That's why it'll never work
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
When you say it's over
Damn all these beautiful girls
They only wanna to your dirt
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
When they say it's over
.
[Verse 2]
It was back in '99, Watchin' movies all the time
Oh when I went away, For doin' my first crime
And I never thought
That we was gonna see each other (see each other)
And then I came out , Mommy moved me down South
O I'm with my girl
Who I thought was my world
It came out to be
That she wasn't the girl for me (girl for me)
.
[Refrain]
See it's very divine, Girl, you're a one of a kind
But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined
Oh lord..
My baby is driving me crazy
.
[Chorus]
Your way too beautiful girl
That's why it'll never work
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
When you say it's over
Damn all these beautiful girls
They only wanna to your dirt
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
When they say it's over
.
[Verse 3]
Now we are fussin
And now we are fighting
Please tell me why
I'm feelin' slightin'
And I don't know
How to make it better (make it better)
You're dating other guys
You're tellin' me lies
Oh I cannot believe
What I'm seein' in my eyes
I'm losin' my girl
And I don't think it's clever (think it's clever)
Back to Chorus
