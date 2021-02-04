Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Faded - Alan Walker yang Viral di TikTok

Simak lirik lagu Faded yang dinyanyikan oleh Alan Walker dan kini viral di TikTok. Selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.

Alan Walker ditemui dalam jumpa pers Spotify On Stage di Hotel Mercure, Kemayoran, Jakarta Pusat, Jumat (12/10/2018) 

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Faded - Alan Walker semakin banyak dicari.

[Verse 1]
Am                                         F
You were the shadow to my light
                  C
Did you feel us
               G
Another star
                Am
You fade away.
                                        F
Afraid our aim is out of sight
                  C
Wanna see us
G
Alight.

 
[Pre-chorus]
                        Am F
Where are you now
                        C    G
Where are you now
                       Am
Where are you now
                           F
Was it all in my fantasy
                         C
Where are you now
                          G
Were you only imaginary.

 
[Chorus]
                         Am
Where are you now.
F
Atlantis.
                 C
Under the sea
                 G
Under the sea.
                          Am
Where are you now
                 F
Another dream
C                                                         G
The monsters running wild inside of me.
               Am F
I'm faded
             C
I'm faded.
G                          Am F
So lost, I'm faded
C
I'm faded
G
So lost, I'm faded.

[Verse 2]
Am                                            F
These shallow waters, never met
C
What I needed
G
I'm letting go
Am
A deeper dive.
F
Eternal silence of the sea
C
I'm breathing
G
Alive.

[Pre-chorus]
                       Am F
Where are you now
                          C G
Where are you now
                     Am
Under the bright

But faded lights
                                   F
You set my heart on fire
                      C
Where are you now
                      G
Where are you now.

[Chorus]
                              Am
Where are you now.
F
Atlantis.
                  C
Under the sea
                G
Under the sea.
                      Am
Where are you now
F
Another dream
C                                                            G
The monsters running wild inside of me.
             Am F
I'm faded
             C
I'm faded.
G                        Am F
So lost, I'm faded
              C
I'm faded
      G          Am
So lost, I'm faded

