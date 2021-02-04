Lirik dan Chord Lagu Faded - Alan Walker yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik lagu Faded yang dinyanyikan oleh Alan Walker dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Faded - Alan Walker semakin banyak dicari.

[Verse 1]

Am F

You were the shadow to my light

C

Did you feel us

G

Another star

Am

You fade away.

F

Afraid our aim is out of sight

C

Wanna see us

G

Alight.



[Pre-chorus]

Am F

Where are you now

C G

Where are you now

Am

Where are you now

F

Was it all in my fantasy

C

Where are you now

G

Were you only imaginary.



[Chorus]

Am

Where are you now.

F

Atlantis.

C

Under the sea

G

Under the sea.

Am

Where are you now

F

Another dream

C G

The monsters running wild inside of me.

Am F

I'm faded

C

I'm faded.

G Am F

So lost, I'm faded

C

I'm faded

G

So lost, I'm faded.

[Verse 2]

Am F

These shallow waters, never met

C

What I needed

G

I'm letting go

Am

A deeper dive.

F

Eternal silence of the sea

C

I'm breathing

G

Alive.

[Pre-chorus]

Am F

Where are you now

C G

Where are you now

Am

Under the bright

But faded lights

F

You set my heart on fire

C

Where are you now

G

Where are you now.

[Chorus]

Am

Where are you now.

F

Atlantis.

C

Under the sea

G

Under the sea.

Am

Where are you now

F

Another dream

C G

The monsters running wild inside of me.

Am F

I'm faded

C

I'm faded.

G Am F

So lost, I'm faded

C

I'm faded

G Am

So lost, I'm faded