Lirik dan Chord Lagu Faded - Alan Walker yang Viral di TikTok
Simak lirik lagu Faded yang dinyanyikan oleh Alan Walker dan kini viral di TikTok.
SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik lagu Faded yang dinyanyikan oleh Alan Walker dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Faded - Alan Walker semakin banyak dicari.
[Verse 1]
Am F
You were the shadow to my light
C
Did you feel us
G
Another star
Am
You fade away.
F
Afraid our aim is out of sight
C
Wanna see us
G
Alight.
[Pre-chorus]
Am F
Where are you now
C G
Where are you now
Am
Where are you now
F
Was it all in my fantasy
C
Where are you now
G
Were you only imaginary.
[Chorus]
Am
Where are you now.
F
Atlantis.
C
Under the sea
G
Under the sea.
Am
Where are you now
F
Another dream
C G
The monsters running wild inside of me.
Am F
I'm faded
C
I'm faded.
G Am F
So lost, I'm faded
C
I'm faded
G
So lost, I'm faded.
[Verse 2]
Am F
These shallow waters, never met
C
What I needed
G
I'm letting go
Am
A deeper dive.
F
Eternal silence of the sea
C
I'm breathing
G
Alive.
[Pre-chorus]
Am F
Where are you now
C G
Where are you now
Am
Under the bright
But faded lights
F
You set my heart on fire
C
Where are you now
G
Where are you now.
[Chorus]
Am
Where are you now.
F
Atlantis.
C
Under the sea
G
Under the sea.
Am
Where are you now
F
Another dream
C G
The monsters running wild inside of me.
Am F
I'm faded
C
I'm faded.
G Am F
So lost, I'm faded
C
I'm faded
G Am
So lost, I'm faded
