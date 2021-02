Chord & Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girl - Jose Mari Chan Viral di TikTok, Beautiful Girl Wherever You Are

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful Girl yang dinyanyikan oleh Jose Mari Chan.

Lagu Beautiful Girl - Jose Mari Chan sudah dirilis beberapa tahun silam dan kini viral di TikTok.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful Girl - Jose Mari Chan selengkapnya.

D-DM7-G/D

[VERSE I]

D F#m

beautiful girl, wherever you are

Bm G

i knew that i saw you, you had

F#m

opened the door

G

i knew that i'd love again after a

D G

long long while

A7sus - A7sus hold

i'd love again

.

D F#m

you said "hello" and i turned to go

Bm G

but something in your eyes left

F#m

my heart beating so

G

i just knew that i'd love again

D G

after a long, long while

D

i'd love again

.

[REFFRAIN]

F#m

it was destiny's game

GM7 F#m Bm

fors when love finally came on

D/A

i rushed in line

G

only to find

A7sus A7sus hold

that you were gone.

.

[VERSE II]

D

wherever you are, i fear that i

F#m

might

Bm G

have lost you forever like a song

F#m

in the night

G

now that i've love again after a

D G

long, long while

D

i've love again

.

[REFFRAIN 2]

F#m

it was destiny's game

GM7 F#m Bm

fors when love finally came on

D/A

i rushed in line

G

only to find

A7sus A7sus hold

that you were

E G#m

beautiful girl, i'll search on for you

C#m A

till all of your loveliness in my

G#m

arms come true

A

you've made me love again after a

E A

long, long while

G#m

in love again

F#m A/B E-EM7-A/E

and i'm glad that it's you

B7sus hold A hold E

hmmm, beautiful girl