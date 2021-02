Chord Lagu Beautiful Girl - Sean Kingston yang Viral di TikTok, Your Way Too Beautiful Girl

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik lagu Beautiful Girls yang dinyanyikan oleh Sean Kingston dan kini viral di TikTok.

A

Your way too beautiful girl

F#m

That's why it'll never work

D E

You'll have me suicidal, suicidal

A

When you say it's over

A

Damn all these beautiful girls

F#m

They only wanna to your dirt

D E

They'll have you suicidal, suicidal

A

When they say it's over

[Verse 1]

A

See it started at the park

Used to chill after dark

F#m

Oh when you took my heart

That's when we fell apart

D

Cause we both thought

E A

That love last forever (last forever)

A

They say we're too young

To get ourselves sprung

F#m

Oh we didn't care

We made it very clear

D

And they also said

E A

That we couldn't last together (last together)



[Refrain]