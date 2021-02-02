Breaking News:

Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok, I'm Mad at Disney, Disney

Inilah chord lagu Mad at Disney yang dinyanyikan oleh Salem Ilese dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese semakin banyak dicari.

[Verse 1]
           Dm
I'm mad at Disney, Disney
     G
They tricked me, tricked me
       C                       A
Had me wishing on a shooting star
          Dm
But?now?I'm twenty-something
  G
I?still know nothing
        C                  A
About who I am or what I'm not

[Pre-Chorus]
  F
So call me a pessimist
    G
But I don't believe in it
Em                          Am
Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit

[Chorus]
      Dm
I felt sad love
      G
I felt bad love
            C
Sometimes happy love
           Am
Turns into giving up
      Dm
I felt hurt love
          G
About the word love
N.C.
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm                   G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
C                        Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like

Dm Am G C Am

[Verse 2]
        Dm
My fairy grandma warned me
       G
Cinderella's story
     C               Am
Only ended in a bad divorce
              Dm
The prince ain't sleeping when he
          G
Take his sleeping beauty
       C                     Am
To the motel on his snow-white horse

[Pre-Chorus]
   F
So call me a pessimist
    G
But I don't believe in
Em                          Am
Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit

[Chorus]
      Dm
I felt sad love
      G
I felt bad love
           C
Sometimes happy love
           Am
Turns into giving up
       Dm
I felt hurt love
          G
About the word love
         C               Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm                   G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
         C              Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm                   G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
        C                 Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like

Dm G C Am

[Outro]
N.C.
I'm mad at Disney, Disney
            G
They tricked me, tricked me
        C                      A
No more wishing on a shooting star

Berikut video lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese.

