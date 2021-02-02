Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok, I'm Mad at Disney, Disney

Musik Terkini
Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok
SURYA.co.id - Inilah chord lagu Mad at Disney yang dinyanyikan oleh Salem Ilese dan kini viral di TikTok.
[Verse 1]
Dm
I'm mad at Disney, Disney
G
They tricked me, tricked me
C A
Had me wishing on a shooting star
Dm
But?now?I'm twenty-something
G
I?still know nothing
C A
About who I am or what I'm not
[Pre-Chorus]
F
So call me a pessimist
G
But I don't believe in it
Em Am
Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit
[Chorus]
Dm
I felt sad love
G
I felt bad love
C
Sometimes happy love
Am
Turns into giving up
Dm
I felt hurt love
G
About the word love
N.C.
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
C Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm Am G C Am
[Verse 2]
Dm
My fairy grandma warned me
G
Cinderella's story
C Am
Only ended in a bad divorce
Dm
The prince ain't sleeping when he
G
Take his sleeping beauty
C Am
To the motel on his snow-white horse
[Pre-Chorus]
F
So call me a pessimist
G
But I don't believe in
Em Am
Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit
[Chorus]
Dm
I felt sad love
G
I felt bad love
C
Sometimes happy love
Am
Turns into giving up
Dm
I felt hurt love
G
About the word love
C Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
C Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
C Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm G C Am
[Outro]
N.C.
I'm mad at Disney, Disney
G
They tricked me, tricked me
C A
No more wishing on a shooting star
