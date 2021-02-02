Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok, I'm Mad at Disney, Disney

SURYA.co.id - Inilah chord lagu Mad at Disney yang dinyanyikan oleh Salem Ilese dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese semakin banyak dicari.

[Verse 1]

Dm

I'm mad at Disney, Disney

G

They tricked me, tricked me

C A

Had me wishing on a shooting star

Dm

But?now?I'm twenty-something

G

I?still know nothing

C A

About who I am or what I'm not

[Pre-Chorus]

F

So call me a pessimist

G

But I don't believe in it

Em Am

Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit

[Chorus]

Dm

I felt sad love

G

I felt bad love

C

Sometimes happy love

Am

Turns into giving up

Dm

I felt hurt love

G

About the word love

N.C.

What the hell is love supposed to feel like

Dm G

What the hell is love, what the hell is love

C Am

What the hell is love supposed to feel like

Dm Am G C Am

[Verse 2]

Dm

My fairy grandma warned me

G

Cinderella's story

C Am

Only ended in a bad divorce

Dm

The prince ain't sleeping when he

G

Take his sleeping beauty

C Am

To the motel on his snow-white horse

[Pre-Chorus]

F

So call me a pessimist

G

But I don't believe in

Em Am

Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit

[Chorus]

Dm

I felt sad love

G

I felt bad love

C

Sometimes happy love

Am

Turns into giving up

Dm

I felt hurt love

G

About the word love

C Am

What the hell is love supposed to feel like

Dm G

What the hell is love, what the hell is love

C Am

What the hell is love supposed to feel like

Dm G

What the hell is love, what the hell is love

C Am

What the hell is love supposed to feel like

Dm G C Am

[Outro]

N.C.

I'm mad at Disney, Disney

G

They tricked me, tricked me

C A

No more wishing on a shooting star

Berikut video lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese.