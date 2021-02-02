Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston Kunci A yang Viral di TikTok
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston Kunci A yang Viral di TikTok
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston sudah dirilis 11 tahun silam dan kini kembali hits di TikTok.
Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston selengkapnya.
[Chorus]
A
Your way too beautiful girl
F#m
That's why it'll never work
D E
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
A
When you say it's over
A
Damn all these beautiful girls
F#m
They only wanna to your dirt
D E
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
A
When they say it's over
.
[Verse 1]
A
See it started at the park
Used to chill after dark
F#m
Oh when you took my heart
That's when we fell apart
D
Cause we both thought
E A
That love last forever (last forever)
A
They say we're too young
To get ourselves sprung
F#m
Oh we didn't care
We made it very clear
D
And they also said
E A
That we couldn't last together (last together)
.
[Refrain]
A
See it's very divine Girl, you're a one of a kind
F#m
But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined
D
Oh lord..
E A
My baby is driving me crazy
.
[Chorus]
A
Your way too beautiful girl
F#m
That's why it'll never work
D E
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
A
When you say it's over
A
Damn all these beautiful girls
F#m
They only wanna to your dirt
D E
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
A
When they say it's over
.
[Verse 2]
A
It was back in '99, Watchin' movies all the time
F#m
Oh when I went away, For doin' my first crime
D
And I never thought
E A
That we was gonna see each other (see each other)
A
And then I came out , Mommy moved me down South
F#m
O I'm with my girl
Who I thought was my world
D
It came out to be
E A
That she wasn't the girl for me (girl for me)
.
[Refrain]
A
See it's very divine, Girl, you're a one of a kind
F#m
But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined
D
Oh lord..
E A
My baby is driving me crazy
.
[Chorus]
A
Your way too beautiful girl
F#m
That's why it'll never work
D E
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
A
When you say it's over
A
Damn all these beautiful girls
F#m
They only wanna to your dirt
D E
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
A
When they say it's over
.
[Verse 3]
A
Now we are fussin
And now we are fighting
F#m
Please tell me why
I'm feelin' slightin'
D
And I don't know
E A
How to make it better (make it better)
A
You're dating other guys
You're tellin' me lies
F#m
Oh I cannot believe
What I'm seein' in my eyes
D
I'm losin' my girl
E A
And I don't think it's clever (think it's clever)
Back to Chorus
Beautiful Girls
Sean Kingston
viral di TikTok
Chord Beautiful Girls
Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls
chord
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Lirik Lagu Ottoke Song - Eunha GFRIEND Viral di TikTok, Dinyanyikan Cha Eun Woo di Drama True Beauty
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Graduation - Benny Blanco ft Juice WRLD yang Viral di TikTok, 'As We Go On'
|Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok, I'm Mad at Disney, Disney
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Galau Galau Galau - Citra Scholastika, Jadi Backsound Ikatan Cinta Episode 148
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Aku Tenang - Happy Asmara yang Viral di TikTok, 'Pengenku Siji Nyanding Kowe'