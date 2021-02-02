Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston Kunci A yang Viral di TikTok 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston sudah dirilis 11 tahun silam dan kini kembali hits di TikTok.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston selengkapnya.

[Chorus]

A

Your way too beautiful girl

F#m

That's why it'll never work

D E

You'll have me suicidal, suicidal

A

When you say it's over

A

Damn all these beautiful girls

F#m

They only wanna to your dirt

D E

They'll have you suicidal, suicidal

A

When they say it's over

.

[Verse 1]

A

See it started at the park

Used to chill after dark

F#m

Oh when you took my heart

That's when we fell apart

D

Cause we both thought

E A

That love last forever (last forever)

A

They say we're too young

To get ourselves sprung

F#m

Oh we didn't care

We made it very clear

D

And they also said

E A

That we couldn't last together (last together)

.

[Refrain]

A

See it's very divine Girl, you're a one of a kind

F#m

But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined

D

Oh lord..

E A

My baby is driving me crazy

.

[Chorus]

A

Your way too beautiful girl

F#m

That's why it'll never work

D E

You'll have me suicidal, suicidal

A

When you say it's over

A

Damn all these beautiful girls

F#m

They only wanna to your dirt

D E

They'll have you suicidal, suicidal

A

When they say it's over

.

[Verse 2]

A

It was back in '99, Watchin' movies all the time

F#m

Oh when I went away, For doin' my first crime

D

And I never thought

E A

That we was gonna see each other (see each other)

A

And then I came out , Mommy moved me down South

F#m

O I'm with my girl

Who I thought was my world

D

It came out to be

E A

That she wasn't the girl for me (girl for me)

.

[Refrain]

A

See it's very divine, Girl, you're a one of a kind

F#m

But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined

D

Oh lord..

E A

My baby is driving me crazy

.

[Chorus]

A

Your way too beautiful girl

F#m

That's why it'll never work

D E

You'll have me suicidal, suicidal

A

When you say it's over

A

Damn all these beautiful girls

F#m

They only wanna to your dirt

D E

They'll have you suicidal, suicidal

A

When they say it's over

.

[Verse 3]

A

Now we are fussin

And now we are fighting

F#m

Please tell me why

I'm feelin' slightin'

D

And I don't know

E A

How to make it better (make it better)

A

You're dating other guys

You're tellin' me lies

F#m

Oh I cannot believe

What I'm seein' in my eyes

D

I'm losin' my girl

E A

And I don't think it's clever (think it's clever)

Back to Chorus