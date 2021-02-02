Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston Kunci A yang Viral di TikTok

YouTube seankingston
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston sudah dirilis 11 tahun silam dan kini kembali hits di TikTok.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful Girls - Sean Kingston selengkapnya.

[Chorus] 
            A
Your way too beautiful girl
       F#m
That's why it'll never work
               D         E
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
         A
When you say it's over
               A
Damn all these beautiful girls
     F#m
They only wanna to your dirt
                 D         E
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
          A
When they say it's over
.  
[Verse 1] 
       A
See it started at the park 
Used to chill after dark
   F#m
Oh when you took my heart 
That's when we fell apart
      D
Cause we both thought
     E         A
That love last forever (last forever)
     A
They say we're too young 
To get ourselves sprung
   F#m
Oh we didn't care 
We made it very clear
    D
And they also said
     E                A
That we couldn't last together (last together)
.  
[Refrain] 
         A
See it's very divine Girl, you're a one of a kind
        F#m
But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined
D
Oh lord..
   E                  A
My baby is driving me crazy
.  
[Chorus] 
            A
Your way too beautiful girl
       F#m
That's why it'll never work
               D         E
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
         A
When you say it's over
               A
Damn all these beautiful girls
     F#m
They only wanna to your dirt
                 D         E
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
          A
When they say it's over
.  
[Verse 2] 
A
It was back in '99, Watchin' movies all the time
   F#m
Oh when I went away, For doin' my first crime
    D
And I never thought
     E                     A
That we was gonna see each other (see each other)
A
And then I came out , Mommy moved me down South
 F#m
O I'm with my girl 
Who I thought was my world
D
It came out to be
E                            A
That she wasn't the girl for me (girl for me)
.  
[Refrain]
          A
See it's very divine, Girl, you're a one of a kind
        F#m
But you mash up my mind, You oughta get declined
D
Oh lord..
   E                  A
My baby is driving me crazy
.  
[Chorus] 
            A
Your way too beautiful girl
       F#m
That's why it'll never work
               D         E
You'll have me suicidal, suicidal
         A
When you say it's over
               A
Damn all these beautiful girls
     F#m
They only wanna to your dirt
                 D         E
They'll have you suicidal, suicidal
          A
When they say it's over
.  
[Verse 3] 
A
Now we are fussin 
And now we are fighting
F#m
Please tell me why 
I'm feelin' slightin'
D
And I don't know
E              A
How to make it better (make it better)
A
You're dating other guys 
You're tellin' me lies
   F#m
Oh I cannot believe 
What I'm seein' in my eyes
D
I'm losin' my girl
E                      A
And I don't think it's clever (think it's clever)

Back to Chorus

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
