Lirik dan Chord Lagu Location Unknown - HONNE Viral di TikTok, Travelling Places I Ain't Seen You

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Location Unknown - HONNE Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Location Unknown yang dinyanyikan oleh HONNE. Kini lagu ini viral di TikTok.

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Location Unknown yang dinyanyikan oleh HONNE dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Location Unknown - HONNE semakin banyak dicari.

[Intro]
G* Am* Em*
Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages
C*
But I hope you come back to me
G* Am*
My mind's running wild with you faraway
Em* C*
I still think of you a hundred times a day

[Verse 1]
G Am
I still think of you too if only you knew
Em C
When I'm feeling a bit down and I wanna pull through
G
I look over your photograph
Am Em C
And I think how much I miss you, I miss you
G Am
I wish I knew where I was 'cause I don't have a clue
Em C
I just need to work out some way of getting me to you
G Am
'Cause I will never find a love like ours out here
Em C
In a million years, a million years

[Chorus]
G Am Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
G Am Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

[Post-Chorus]
G Am Em
I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away
C
On the first flight back to your side
G Am Em
I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait
C
On the first flight back to your side

[Bridge]
G* Am* Em*
Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages
C*
But I hope you come back to me
G* Am*
My mind's running wild with you faraway
Em* C*
I still think of you a hundred times a day

[Verse 2]
G Am
I still think of you too if only you knew
Em C
I just need to work out some way of getting me to you
G Am
'cause I will never find a love like ours out here
Em C
In a million years, a million years

[Chorus]
G Am Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
G Am Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

[Post-Chorus]
G Am Em
I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away
C
On the first flight back to your side
G Am Em
I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait
C
On the first flight back to your side

[Bridge]
G* Am*
I don't want to be wasting time without you
Em* C*
Don't want to throw away my life I need you
G* Am*
Something tells me we'll be alright
Em* C*
Something tells me we'll be alright alright
G Am
I don't want to be wasting time without you
Em C
Don't want to throw away my life I need you
G Am
Something tells me we'll be alright
Em C
Something tells me we'll be alright alright

[Chorus]
G* Am* Em*
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C*
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
G* Am* Em*
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C*
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

[Post-Chorus]
G Am Em
I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away
C
On the first flight back to your side
G Am Em
I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait
C
On the first flight back to your side

[Outro]
G* Am*
I wish I'd known, location unknown
Em* C*
My location unknown my location unknown, unknown

