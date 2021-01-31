Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Location Unknown - HONNE Viral di TikTok, Travelling Places I Ain't Seen You
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Location Unknown yang dinyanyikan oleh HONNE.
Simak lirik dan chord lagu Location Unknown yang dinyanyikan oleh HONNE.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Location Unknown - HONNE semakin banyak dicari.
[Intro]
G* Am* Em*
Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages
C*
But I hope you come back to me
G* Am*
My mind's running wild with you faraway
Em* C*
I still think of you a hundred times a day
[Verse 1]
G Am
I still think of you too if only you knew
Em C
When I'm feeling a bit down and I wanna pull through
G
I look over your photograph
Am Em C
And I think how much I miss you, I miss you
G Am
I wish I knew where I was 'cause I don't have a clue
Em C
I just need to work out some way of getting me to you
G Am
'Cause I will never find a love like ours out here
Em C
In a million years, a million years
[Chorus]
G Am Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
G Am Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
[Post-Chorus]
G Am Em
I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away
C
On the first flight back to your side
G Am Em
I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait
C
On the first flight back to your side
[Bridge]
G* Am* Em*
Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages
C*
But I hope you come back to me
G* Am*
My mind's running wild with you faraway
Em* C*
I still think of you a hundred times a day
[Verse 2]
G Am
I still think of you too if only you knew
Em C
I just need to work out some way of getting me to you
G Am
'cause I will never find a love like ours out here
Em C
In a million years, a million years
[Chorus]
G Am Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
G Am Em
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
[Post-Chorus]
G Am Em
I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away
C
On the first flight back to your side
G Am Em
I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait
C
On the first flight back to your side
[Bridge]
G* Am*
I don't want to be wasting time without you
Em* C*
Don't want to throw away my life I need you
G* Am*
Something tells me we'll be alright
Em* C*
Something tells me we'll be alright alright
G Am
I don't want to be wasting time without you
Em C
Don't want to throw away my life I need you
G Am
Something tells me we'll be alright
Em C
Something tells me we'll be alright alright
[Chorus]
G* Am* Em*
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C*
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
G* Am* Em*
My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again
C*
Gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you
[Post-Chorus]
G Am Em
I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away
C
On the first flight back to your side
G Am Em
I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait
C
On the first flight back to your side
[Outro]
G* Am*
I wish I'd known, location unknown
Em* C*
My location unknown my location unknown, unknown
