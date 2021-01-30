Lirik dan Chord Lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camila Cabello Sedang Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camila Cabello berikut ini sedang viral di TikTok.

Langsung saja ini lirik dan chord Lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camelia Cabello selengkapnya.

[Chorus]

D

Hey

F#

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel

Bm

Love your imperfections every angle

A G

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know

Gm

So I just had to let you know

[Post-Chorus 1]

D

The way that Gucci look on you, amazing

F#

But nothing can compare to when you're naked

Bm A

Now a Backwood and some Henny got you faded

G Gm

You're saying you're the one for me, I need to face it

[Verse 1]

D

Started when we were younger

Swear to God that I loved her

F#

Sorry that your mum found out

Guess that we just really had the thunder

Bm

Ain't nobody else said I'd be under

A

Beautiful, beautiful life right now

G

Beautiful, beautiful night right now

Gm

No, no, no

[Chorus]

D

Hey

F#

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel

Bm

Love your imperfections every angle

A G

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know

Gm

So I just had to let you know