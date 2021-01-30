Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camila Cabello Sedang Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camelia Cabello yang viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camila Cabello Sedang Viral di TikTok
Youtube
Ilustrasi - Lirik dan Chord Lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camila Cabello Sedang Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camila Cabello berikut ini sedang viral di TikTok.

Langsung saja ini lirik dan chord Lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camelia Cabello selengkapnya.

[Chorus]
D
Hey
                                                             F#
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel
                                               Bm
Love your imperfections every angle
A                                                          G
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
    Gm
So I just had to let you know

[Post-Chorus 1]
D
The way that Gucci look on you, amazing
F#
But nothing can compare to when you're naked
          Bm                                                     A
Now a Backwood and some Henny got you faded
                     G                                               Gm
You're saying you're the one for me, I need to face it

[Verse 1]
D
Started when we were younger

Swear to God that I loved her
F#
Sorry that your mum found out

Guess that we just really had the thunder
Bm
Ain't nobody else said I'd be under
A
Beautiful, beautiful life right now
G
Beautiful, beautiful night right now
            Gm
No, no, no

[Chorus]
D
Hey
                                                             F#
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel
                                               Bm
Love your imperfections every angle
A                                                          G
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
    Gm
So I just had to let you know

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya
Editor: Musahadah
