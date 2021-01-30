Lirik dan Chord Lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camila Cabello Sedang Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camelia Cabello yang viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.co.id - Lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camila Cabello berikut ini sedang viral di TikTok.
Langsung saja ini lirik dan chord Lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camelia Cabello selengkapnya.
[Chorus]
D
Hey
F#
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel
Bm
Love your imperfections every angle
A G
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
Gm
So I just had to let you know
[Post-Chorus 1]
D
The way that Gucci look on you, amazing
F#
But nothing can compare to when you're naked
Bm A
Now a Backwood and some Henny got you faded
G Gm
You're saying you're the one for me, I need to face it
[Verse 1]
D
Started when we were younger
Swear to God that I loved her
F#
Sorry that your mum found out
Guess that we just really had the thunder
Bm
Ain't nobody else said I'd be under
A
Beautiful, beautiful life right now
G
Beautiful, beautiful night right now
Gm
No, no, no
[Chorus]
D
Hey
F#
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel
Bm
Love your imperfections every angle
A G
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
Gm
So I just had to let you know
chord lagu Beautiful
Lirik Lagu Beautiful
Chord Gitar Beautiful
viral di TikTok
TikTok
Bazzi
Camelia Cabello
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Liriki Lagu Happy Ajalah - SMVLL yang Sedang Viral di TikTok, Happy Happy Ajalah
|Sosok Istri Captain Afwan yang Menangis saat Jenazah Pilot Sriwijaya SJ 182 Dimakamkan, Punya 3 Anak
|Kode Redeem Mobile Legends Hari Ini, Sabtu 30 Januari 2021: Klaim Skin Gratis Secepatnya
|Hasil Tes Covid-19 GeNose dapat Dipakai Sebagai Syarat Naik Kereta Api
|Nenek di Magetan Tewas Diserang Tawon Sliring, 8 Orang Lainnya Dirawat di RS, Warga Geger