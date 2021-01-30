Chord Lagu I'm Yours - Jason Mraz yang Viral di TikTok, Well You Done Done Me An' You Bet I Felt It

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu I'm Yours yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu I'm Yours - Jason Mraz semakin banyak dicari.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Beautiful dari Bazzi feat Camila Cabello Sedang Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Putus Atau Terus - Judika, Tanyakan Lagi Pada Hatimu, Viral di TikTok

[Verse 1]

G

Well you done done me an' you bet I felt it

D

I tried to be chill but you're so hot that I melted

Em

I fell right through the cracks

C

And now I'm tryin' to get back

G

Before the cool done run out, I'll be givin it my bestest

D

and nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention

Em

I reckon it's again my turn

C

To win some or learn some

[Chorus]

G D

But I won't hesitate

Em

No more, no more

C G D Em C

It cannot wait; I'm yours



[Verse 2]

G D

Well, open up your mind and see like me

Em

Open up your plans and damn you're free

C

Look into your heart and you'll find love, love, love, love



G D Em

Listen to the music of the moment, people dance and sing, we're just one big family

C A7

And it's our god-forsaken right to be loved, loved, loved, loved, loved

[Chorus]

G D Dsus4

So I won't hesitate

Em

No more, no more

C

It cannot wait, I'm sure

G D

There's no need to complicate

Em

Our time is short

C

This is our fate,

G

I'm yours

[Bridge]

G D Em

Doo do do doo doo do, doo do doo do doo do

D C

Do you want to come on, scooch on over closer, dear

A7

And I will nibble your ear

| G Bm | Em D | C | A7 |

[Verse 3]

G

I've been spending way too long checking my tongue in the mirror

D

And bending over backwards just to try to see it clearer

Em

But my breath fogged up the glass

C

And so I drew a new face and I laughed

G

I guess what I'll be saying is there ain't no better reason

D

To rid yourself of vanities and just go with the seasons

Em

It's what we aim to do

C

Our name is our virtue

[Chorus]