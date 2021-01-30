Musik Terkini
Chord Lagu I'm Yours - Jason Mraz yang Viral di TikTok, Well You Done Done Me An' You Bet I Felt It
Simak lirik dan chord lagu I'm Yours yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu I'm Yours - Jason Mraz semakin banyak dicari.
[Verse 1]
G
Well you done done me an' you bet I felt it
D
I tried to be chill but you're so hot that I melted
Em
I fell right through the cracks
C
And now I'm tryin' to get back
G
Before the cool done run out, I'll be givin it my bestest
D
and nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention
Em
I reckon it's again my turn
C
To win some or learn some
[Chorus]
G D
But I won't hesitate
Em
No more, no more
C G D Em C
It cannot wait; I'm yours
[Verse 2]
G D
Well, open up your mind and see like me
Em
Open up your plans and damn you're free
C
Look into your heart and you'll find love, love, love, love
G D Em
Listen to the music of the moment, people dance and sing, we're just one big family
C A7
And it's our god-forsaken right to be loved, loved, loved, loved, loved
[Chorus]
G D Dsus4
So I won't hesitate
Em
No more, no more
C
It cannot wait, I'm sure
G D
There's no need to complicate
Em
Our time is short
C
This is our fate,
G
I'm yours
[Bridge]
G D Em
Doo do do doo doo do, doo do doo do doo do
D C
Do you want to come on, scooch on over closer, dear
A7
And I will nibble your ear
| G Bm | Em D | C | A7 |
[Verse 3]
G
I've been spending way too long checking my tongue in the mirror
D
And bending over backwards just to try to see it clearer
Em
But my breath fogged up the glass
C
And so I drew a new face and I laughed
G
I guess what I'll be saying is there ain't no better reason
D
To rid yourself of vanities and just go with the seasons
Em
It's what we aim to do
C
Our name is our virtue
[Chorus]
