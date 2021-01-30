Chord Lagu I'm Yours - Jason Mraz yang Viral di TikTok, Well You Done Done Me An' You Bet I Felt It

Breaking News:

Chord Lagu I'm Yours - Jason Mraz yang Viral di TikTok

Simak lirik dan chord lagu I'm Yours yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz dan kini viral di TikTok.

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu I'm Yours yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu I'm Yours - Jason Mraz semakin banyak dicari.

[Verse 1]
       G
Well you done done me an' you bet I felt it
  D
I tried to be chill but you're so hot that I melted
  Em
I fell right through the cracks
                    C
And now I'm tryin' to get back

                  G
Before the cool done run out, I'll be givin it my bestest
       D
and nothin's gonna stop me but divine intervention
   Em
I reckon it's again my turn
     C
To win some or learn some

[Chorus]
     G               D
But I won't hesitate
                     Em
No more, no more
               C                 G D Em C
It cannot wait; I'm yours

 
[Verse 2]
G                                                        D
Well, open up your mind and see like me
                                                          Em
Open up your plans and damn you're free
                                                        C
Look into your heart and you'll find love, love, love, love

 
G                                                                            D                                            Em
Listen to the music of the moment, people dance and sing, we're just one big family
                                                          C                                        A7
And it's our god-forsaken right to be loved, loved, loved, loved, loved

[Chorus]
G                   D Dsus4
So I won't hesitate
                     Em
No more, no more
               C
It cannot wait, I'm sure
                  G                   D
There's no need to complicate
                  Em
Our time is short
                  C
This is our fate,
              G
I'm yours

[Bridge]
G                                   D                     Em
Doo do do doo doo do, doo do doo do doo do
                                     D                        C
Do you want to come on, scooch on over closer, dear
                                  A7
And I will nibble your ear

| G Bm | Em D | C | A7 |

[Verse 3]
                              G
I've been spending way too long checking my tongue in the mirror
         D
And bending over backwards just to try to see it clearer
       Em
But my breath fogged up the glass
              C
And so I drew a new face and I laughed
  G
I guess what I'll be saying is there ain't no better reason
     D
To rid yourself of vanities and just go with the seasons
     Em
It's what we aim to do
      C
Our name is our virtue

[Chorus]

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
