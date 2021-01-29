Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu I Got Me Some Bapes - Soulja Boy yang Viral di TikTok, 'I Got Me Some Bathing Apes'
Lagu I Got Me Some Bapes dinyanyikan oleh Soulja Boy yang kini viral di TikTok. Berikut lirik lagunya.
SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik lagu I Got Me Some Bapes yang dinyanyikan oleh Soulja Boy dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, lirik lagu I Got Me Some Bapes - Soulja Boy semakin banyak dicari.
Berikut lirik lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik I Got Me Some Bapes - Soulja Boy'
[Intro: Soulja Boy & A-Rab]
"Aye Rab mayne, I just got back from the mall mayne, guess what I got?"
"What you get Soulja Boy?"
"Mayne, I got me some Bathing Apes."
[Chorus]
I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I-I-I-I-I
I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I-I-I-I-I
I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I-I-I-I-I
I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I got-I got-I got me some Bathing Apes
I-I-I-I-I
[Verse 1]
Check out my Bathing Apes
I'm fresh to def and you like me
Don't try to cop my style
Mayne, stick to dem Nikes
Green, white, black inside dese
Super clean Bathing Apes
My shoes like my chain
Shine hard they might hurt your face
And I'm clean in this thang
B-A-P-E-S up on my feet
Fresh fade wit' the waves
30/30 Boyz up on my tee
You want to get them (Yep)
But you can't get like me (No)
Asking me Soulja Boy
Where you get your shoes from (Ayy)
