Lirik Lagu I Got Me Some Bapes - Soulja Boy yang Viral di TikTok, 'I Got Me Some Bathing Apes'

SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik lagu I Got Me Some Bapes yang dinyanyikan oleh Soulja Boy dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, lirik lagu I Got Me Some Bapes - Soulja Boy semakin banyak dicari.

Berikut lirik lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik I Got Me Some Bapes - Soulja Boy'

[Intro: Soulja Boy & A-Rab]

"Aye Rab mayne, I just got back from the mall mayne, guess what I got?"

"What you get Soulja Boy?"

"Mayne, I got me some Bathing Apes."

[Chorus]

I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I-I-I-I-I

I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I-I-I-I-I

I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I-I-I-I-I

I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I got-I got-I got me some Bathing Apes

I-I-I-I-I

[Verse 1]

Check out my Bathing Apes

I'm fresh to def and you like me

Don't try to cop my style

Mayne, stick to dem Nikes

Green, white, black inside dese

Super clean Bathing Apes

My shoes like my chain

Shine hard they might hurt your face

And I'm clean in this thang

B-A-P-E-S up on my feet

Fresh fade wit' the waves

30/30 Boyz up on my tee

You want to get them (Yep)

But you can't get like me (No)

Asking me Soulja Boy

Where you get your shoes from (Ayy)