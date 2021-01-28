Lirik dan Chord Lagu Sound of Silence - Simon and Garfunkel

Simon and Garfunkel menyanyikan lagu Sound of Silence

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Sound of Silence yang dipopulerkan oleh Simon and Garfunkel.

Dm C

Hello darkness my old friend

Dm

I've come to talk with you again

F Bb F

Because a vision softly creeping

Bb F

Left his seeds while I was sleeping

Bb F

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Dm F C Dm

Still remain within the sound of silence.

C

In restless dreams I walked alone

Dm

Narrow streets of cobbled stone

F Bb F

'Neath the halo of a street lamp