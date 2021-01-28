Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Sound of Silence - Simon and Garfunkel



SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Sound of Silence yang dipopulerkan oleh Simon and Garfunkel.

Dm                        C
    Hello darkness my old friend

                           Dm
I've come to talk with you again

          F          Bb      F
Because a vision softly creeping

                       Bb       F
Left his seeds while I was sleeping

        Bb                            F
And the vision that was planted in my brain

               Dm   F            C        Dm
Still remain          within the sound of silence.

                             C
In restless dreams I walked alone

                          Dm
Narrow streets of cobbled stone

           F      Bb       F
'Neath the halo of a street lamp

