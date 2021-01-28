Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Sound of Silence - Simon and Garfunkel
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Sound of Silence yang dipopulerkan oleh Simon and Garfunkel.
Simon and Garfunkel menyanyikan lagu Sound of Silence
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Sound of Silence yang dipopulerkan oleh Simon and Garfunkel.
Dm C
Hello darkness my old friend
Dm
I've come to talk with you again
F Bb F
Because a vision softly creeping
Bb F
Left his seeds while I was sleeping
Bb F
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Dm F C Dm
Still remain within the sound of silence.
C
In restless dreams I walked alone
Dm
Narrow streets of cobbled stone
F Bb F
'Neath the halo of a street lamp
