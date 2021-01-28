Chord & Lirik Lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camila Cabello, Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful Angel

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camila Cabello dengan kunci dasar D.

Lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camila Cabello sudah dirilis sejak 2018 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camila Cabello selengkapnya.

[Chorus]

D

Hey

F#

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel

Bm

Love your imperfections every angle

A G

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know

Gm

So I just had to let you know



D

The way that Gucci look on you, amazing

F#

But nothing can compare to when you're naked

Bm A

Now a Backwood and some Henny got you faded

G Gm

You're saying you're the one for me, I need to face it



D

Started when we were younger

Swear to God that I loved her

F#

Sorry that your mum found out

Guess that we just really had the thunder

Bm

Ain't nobody else said I'd be under

A

Beautiful, beautiful life right now

G

Beautiful, beautiful night right now

Gm

No, no, no



[Chorus]

D

Hey

F#

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel

Bm

Love your imperfections every angle

A G

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know

Gm

So I just had to let you know



D

The way that dress fall off you is amazing

F#

Love a miracle, a beautiful creation

Bm A

Baby, come a little closer let me taste it

G Gm

You came a little closer, now you're shaking

D

Never ever gon' mislead you

Don't believe the lies they feed you

F#

Stop and stare like a sculpture

Painted in your colors

Bm

Beautiful, beautiful life right now

A

Beautiful, beautiful night right now

G Gm

Beautiful, beautiful by my side right now



[Chorus]

D

Hey

F#

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel

Bm

Love your imperfections every angle

A G

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know

Gm

So I just had to let you know



D

The way that Gucci look on you amazing

F# Bm

But nothing can compare to when you're naked

A G

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know

Gm

So I just had to let you know

D F#

I just had to let you know

Bm A G Gm D

Swear to God you're beautiful (yeah)