Chord & Lirik Lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camila Cabello, Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful Angel

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camila Cabello dengan kunci dasar D.
Lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camila Cabello sudah dirilis sejak 2018 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.
Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful - Bazzi feat Camila Cabello selengkapnya.
[Chorus]
D
Hey
F#
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel
Bm
Love your imperfections every angle
A G
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
Gm
So I just had to let you know
D
The way that Gucci look on you, amazing
F#
But nothing can compare to when you're naked
Bm A
Now a Backwood and some Henny got you faded
G Gm
You're saying you're the one for me, I need to face it
D
Started when we were younger
Swear to God that I loved her
F#
Sorry that your mum found out
Guess that we just really had the thunder
Bm
Ain't nobody else said I'd be under
A
Beautiful, beautiful life right now
G
Beautiful, beautiful night right now
Gm
No, no, no
[Chorus]
D
Hey
F#
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel
Bm
Love your imperfections every angle
A G
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
Gm
So I just had to let you know
D
The way that dress fall off you is amazing
F#
Love a miracle, a beautiful creation
Bm A
Baby, come a little closer let me taste it
G Gm
You came a little closer, now you're shaking
D
Never ever gon' mislead you
Don't believe the lies they feed you
F#
Stop and stare like a sculpture
Painted in your colors
Bm
Beautiful, beautiful life right now
A
Beautiful, beautiful night right now
G Gm
Beautiful, beautiful by my side right now
[Chorus]
D
Hey
F#
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel
Bm
Love your imperfections every angle
A G
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
Gm
So I just had to let you know
D
The way that Gucci look on you amazing
F# Bm
But nothing can compare to when you're naked
A G
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
Gm
So I just had to let you know
D F#
I just had to let you know
Bm A G Gm D
Swear to God you're beautiful (yeah)
Beautiful
