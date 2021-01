Lirik dan Chord Lagu Look After You - The Fray, If I don't Say This Now I Will Surely Break

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Look After You - The Fray.

Perlu diketahui, lagu Look After You merupakan bagian dari album debut mereka, How to Save a Life, yang dirilis pada September 2005.

[Intro]

D A F#m E 2x

[Verse]

D A F#m E 4x

D A F#m E

If I don't say this now I will surely break

D A F#m E

As I'm leaving the one I want to take

D A F#m E

Forgive the urgency but hurry up and wait

D A F#m E

My heart has started to separate

[Chorus]

A

Oh, oh, oh

E

Oh, oh, oh

F#m E

Be my baby

A E F#m

Oh, oh, oh

A

Oh, oh, oh

E

Oh, oh, oh

F#m E

Be my baby

Bm A D

I'll look after you



[Interlude]

D A F#m E

[Verse]

D A F#m E 4x

D A F#m E

There now, steady love, so few come and don't go

D A F#m E

Will you won't you, be the one I always know

D A F#m E

When I'm losing my control, the city spins around

D A F#m E

You're the only one who knows, you slow it down

[Chorus]

A

Oh, oh, oh

E

Oh, oh, oh

F#m E

Be my baby

A E F#m

Oh, oh, oh

A

Oh, oh, oh

E

Oh, oh, oh

F#m E

Be my baby

Bm A D

I'll look after you

Bm E F#m A D

And I'll look after you