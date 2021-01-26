Chord Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya yang Viral di TikTok, 'Could Dress Up, To Get Love'

Musik Terkini
Chord Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya yang Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Amerika, Daya dan kini viral di TikTok.
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Sit Still Look Pretty yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Amerika, Daya dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya semakin banyak dicari.
[Intro] D
[Verse]
D Bm
Could dress up, to get love
G
But guess what?, I'm never gonna be that girl
Who's living in a Barbie world
D Bm
Could wake up, And make up,
G
And play dumb, pretending that I need a boy
G/E
Who's gonna treat me like a toy
[Pre-Chorus]
D
I know the other girlies wanna wear expensive things
Bm
Like diamond rings
G
But I don't wanna be the puppet
G/E
that you're playing on a string
This queen don't need a king
[Chorus]
D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
G G/E
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
G G/E
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty
[Whistle] D
[Verse 2]
D Bm
Mr. Right could be nice,
for one night
G
But then he wanna take control
And I would rather fly solo
D Bm
Then Snow White, she did it right
G
In her life, had 7 men to do the chores
G/E
'Cause that's not what a lady's for
[Pre-Chorus]
D Bm
The only thing a boy's gonna give a girl for free's captivity
G G/E
And I might love me some vanilla but I'm not that sugar sweet
Call me HBIC
[Chorus]
D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
G G/E
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
G G/E
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty
[Bridge - 2x]
D
Sure, I'm a pretty girl
Up in a pretty world
But they say pretty hurts
G
And I don't wanna sit still
I'm a pretty girl
G/E
Up in a pretty world
But no, I won't sit still, look pretty
[Chorus - 2x]
D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
G G/E
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
G G/E
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty
[Outro - Whistle]
D
Sit still, look pretty
G G/E
Sit still, look pretty
D
Sit still, look pretty
G G/E
Sit still, look pretty
