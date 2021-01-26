Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya yang Viral di TikTok, 'Could Dress Up, To Get Love'

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Amerika, Daya dan kini viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya yang Viral di TikTok, 'Could Dress Up, To Get Love'
YOUTUBE
video klip lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Sit Still Look Pretty yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Amerika, Daya dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya semakin banyak dicari.

[Intro] D

[Verse]
D                                           Bm
   Could dress up, to get love
                                                    G
But guess what?, I'm never gonna be that girl
Who's living in a Barbie world
D                                               Bm
   Could wake up, And make up,
                                                      G
And play dumb, pretending that I need a boy
                                   G/E
Who's gonna treat me like a toy

[Pre-Chorus]
  D
I know the other girlies wanna wear expensive things
Bm
     Like diamond rings
                 G
But I don't wanna be the puppet
                                               G/E
that you're playing on a string
This queen don't need a king

 
[Chorus]
      D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
         G                                                                       G/E
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
      G                                                                       G/E
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty

 
[Whistle] D

[Verse 2]
D                                     Bm
   Mr. Right could be nice,
for one night
                             G
But then he wanna take control
And I would rather fly solo
D                                                    Bm
   Then Snow White, she did it right
                                      G
In her life, had 7 men to do the chores
                                       G/E
'Cause that's not what a lady's for

 
[Pre-Chorus]
       D                                                                Bm
The only thing a boy's gonna give a girl for free's captivity
                  G                                                                            G/E
And I might love me some vanilla but I'm not that sugar sweet
Call me HBIC

[Chorus]
      D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
         G                                                                      G/E
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
      G                                                                      G/E
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty

[Bridge - 2x]
D
   Sure, I'm a pretty girl
Up in a pretty world
But they say pretty hurts
                                  G
And I don't wanna sit still
I'm a pretty girl
                                G/E
Up in a pretty world
But no, I won't sit still, look pretty

[Chorus - 2x]
      D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
         G                                                                       G/E
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
      G                                                                       G/E
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty

[Outro - Whistle]
D
   Sit still, look pretty
G G/E
       Sit still, look pretty
D
   Sit still, look pretty
G G/E
       Sit still, look pretty

Tags
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
lirik lagu
viral di TikTok
lagu Sit Still Look Pretty
Daya
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Amerika
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Detik-detik Mobil Wakil Ketua DPRD Sulut Diduga Diadang Istri hingga Terseret Beberapa Meter
Video Detik-detik Mobil Wakil Ketua DPRD Sulut Diduga Diadang Istri hingga Terseret Beberapa Meter
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan