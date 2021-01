Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Nights - Avicii yang Viral di TikTok, Hey, Once Upon a Younger Year

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Nights - Avicii yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu The Nights sempat menjadi salah satu penerima nominasi dalam ajang penghargaan musik Swedia, Grammis Award 2015, untuk kategori Electro/Dance of the Year.



[Verse 1]

Am

Hey, once upon a younger year



When all our shadows disappeared

G Am

The animals inside came out to play

Hey, When face to face with all our fears

Learned our lessons through the tears

G Am

Make memories we knew would never fade

F

One day my father he told me

C

Son, don't let this slip away

G Am

He took me in his arms, I heard him say

F

When you get older

C

Your wild heart will live for younger days

C/G G

Think of me if ever you're afraid

[Chorus]

F C

He said, one day you'll leave this world behind

G Am

So live a life you will remember

F C

My father told me when I was just a child

G Am

These are the nights that never die

G

My father told me

[Instrumental]

F C G Am

F C

G Am

These are the nights that never die

My father told me

F C G Am

F C G Am

F C G Am

F C G Am

my father told me

C