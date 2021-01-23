Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook yang Viral di TikTok, Hey Hey How was Your Day?

Lagu Be Around Me dinyanyikan oleh Will Joseph Cook dan kini viral di TikTok. Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya.

SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Be Around Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Will Joseph Cook dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook semakin banyak dicari.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook'

[Chorus]
E
Hey - Hey, how was your day?
B
Mine was fine but I think about you all?the?time
F#m
Can’t get you?out of my brain
F#m
I’m around, be?around

Come around, be around me
E
Hi - Hi, how was your night?
B
Mine was wack then I thought about you - felt alright
F#m
Can’t get you out of my mind
F#m
I’m around, be around

Come around, be around me

[Verse 1]
E
Did I fuck it up again?
B
Are we destined to be friends?
F#m
I wanna give you more than that
E
You a smokey tenny-ten
B
And I’ve got some time to lend
F#m
T.L.D.R, we should do this again

[Chorus]
E
Hey - Hey, how was your day?
B
Mine was fine but I think about you all the time
F#m
Can’t get you out of my brain
F#m
I’m around, be around

Come around, be around me
E
Hi - Hi, how was your night?
B
Mine was wack then I thought about you - felt alright
F#m
Can’t get you out of my mind
F#m
I’m around, be around
                                        B
Come around, be around me

 
