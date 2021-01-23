Lirik dan Chord Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook yang Viral di TikTok, Hey Hey How was Your Day?

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook yang Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Be Around Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Will Joseph Cook dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook semakin banyak dicari.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook'

[Chorus]

E

Hey - Hey, how was your day?

B

Mine was fine but I think about you all?the?time

F#m

Can’t get you?out of my brain

F#m

I’m around, be?around

Come around, be around me

E

Hi - Hi, how was your night?

B

Mine was wack then I thought about you - felt alright

F#m

Can’t get you out of my mind

F#m

I’m around, be around

Come around, be around me

[Verse 1]

E

Did I fuck it up again?

B

Are we destined to be friends?

F#m

I wanna give you more than that

E

You a smokey tenny-ten

B

And I’ve got some time to lend

F#m

T.L.D.R, we should do this again

[Chorus]

E

Hey - Hey, how was your day?

B

Mine was fine but I think about you all the time

F#m

Can’t get you out of my brain

F#m

I’m around, be around

Come around, be around me

E

Hi - Hi, how was your night?

B

Mine was wack then I thought about you - felt alright

F#m

Can’t get you out of my mind

F#m

I’m around, be around

B

Come around, be around me