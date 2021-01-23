Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook yang Viral di TikTok, Hey Hey How was Your Day?
Lagu Be Around Me dinyanyikan oleh Will Joseph Cook dan kini viral di TikTok. Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya.
Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Be Around Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Will Joseph Cook dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook semakin banyak dicari.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Mantan Gimana Le Viral di TikTok, Ini Gimana Le Kok Mantan Manise
Baca juga: Chord Lagu Terpesona - New Nazareth yang Viral jadi Yel-yel TNI Polri, Terpesona Aku Terpesona
Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook'
[Chorus]
E
Hey - Hey, how was your day?
B
Mine was fine but I think about you all?the?time
F#m
Can’t get you?out of my brain
F#m
I’m around, be?around
Come around, be around me
E
Hi - Hi, how was your night?
B
Mine was wack then I thought about you - felt alright
F#m
Can’t get you out of my mind
F#m
I’m around, be around
Come around, be around me
[Verse 1]
E
Did I fuck it up again?
B
Are we destined to be friends?
F#m
I wanna give you more than that
E
You a smokey tenny-ten
B
And I’ve got some time to lend
F#m
T.L.D.R, we should do this again
[Chorus]
E
Hey - Hey, how was your day?
B
Mine was fine but I think about you all the time
F#m
Can’t get you out of my brain
F#m
I’m around, be around
Come around, be around me
E
Hi - Hi, how was your night?
B
Mine was wack then I thought about you - felt alright
F#m
Can’t get you out of my mind
F#m
I’m around, be around
B
Come around, be around me
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Co
Lirik Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook
Chord Lagu Be Around Me - Will Joseph Cook
Will Joseph Cook
lirik lagu terbaru
chord lagu
lagu TikTok
viral di TikTok
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Bad at Love - Halsey yang Viral di TikTok
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Love Lies - Khalid feat Normani yang Viral di TikTok
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Heather - Conan Gray yang Viral di TikTok, I Still Remember, Third of December
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Dream - Imagine Dragons yang Viral di TikTok
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Stay Awhile - The Bells, 'Into My Room He Creeps' Viral di TikTok