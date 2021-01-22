Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Love Lies - Khalid feat Normani yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Love Lies yang dinyanyikan oleh Khalid feat Normani dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Love Lies- Khalid feat Normani semakin banyak dicari.

[Intro]
|D#m F# |B x4

[Verse 1: Khalid]
D#m            F#          B            D#m B
Sorry if it's hard to catch my vibe, mmm
              D#m     F#m                        B
I need a lover to trust, tell me you're on my side
D#m      F#      B
Are you down for the ride?
             D#m      A#m            F#           D#m F#
It's not easy for someone to catch my eye
                      D#m              A#m    F#
But I've been waitin' for you for my whole damn life
D#m     F#
For my whole lifetime

 
[Pre-Chorus: Khalid]
D#m         A#m                                  F#
Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
D#m             A#m                               F#
I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)
D#m            A#m                       F#
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
A#m                                           F#
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

 
[Chorus: Khalid & Normani Kordei]
               D#m                      F#      B F#
So baby, tell me where your love lies
D#m                       A#m           F#
Waste the day and spend the night
D#m                  F#
Underneath the sunrise
D#m                           B          F#
Show me where your love lies

[Verse 2: Normani Kordei]
D#m            F#                B    D#m B
I've been so into your mystery
D#m             F#         B
Is it because of our history?
D#m      F#   B
Are you into me?
D#m                      F#
When it feels so good, but it's bad for you
D#m                       B                   F#
Can't say I don't want it 'cause I know I do
D#m                F#
Come on over, I need your company
D#m            F#
Cravin' that synergy

[Pre-Chorus: Khalid]
D#m         A#m                                  F#
Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
D#m              A#m                              F#
I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)
D#m            A#m                      F#
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
A#m                                                             F#
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

[Chorus: Khalid & Normani Kordei] x2
               D#m                      F#       B F#
So baby, tell me where your love lies
D#m                       A#m          F#
Waste the day and spend the night
D#m            B     F#
Underneath the sunrise
D#m                           B          F#
Show me where your love lies

[Bridge: Khalid & Normani Kordei]
               D#m F#   B
If you're down,       don't hide it
D#m                                    B
Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it
D#m                  F#
Baby you gon' make me overnight it
D#m                    F#
Tell me, are you down?
D#m          A#m        F#
If you're down, don't hide it (yeah)
D#m    A#m                                 F#
        Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it (yeah)
D#m        A#m                        F#
       Baby you gon' make me overnight it
F#   A#m                    F#
      Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)

[Chorus: Khalid & Normani Kordei]
D#m                        F#    B
Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
D#m                         F#          B
Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)
D#m                       F#          B
Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)
D#m                           F#   B
Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
D#m                        F#    B
Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)
D#m                        F#             B
Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)
D#m                       F#
Underneath the sunrise (ooh)
B
Show me where your love lies

