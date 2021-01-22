Lirik dan Chord Lagu Love Lies - Khalid feat Normani yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Love Lies yang dinyanyikan oleh Khalid feat Normani dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Love Lies- Khalid feat Normani semakin banyak dicari.

[Intro]

|D#m F# |B x4

[Verse 1: Khalid]

D#m F# B D#m B

Sorry if it's hard to catch my vibe, mmm

D#m F#m B

I need a lover to trust, tell me you're on my side

D#m F# B

Are you down for the ride?

D#m A#m F# D#m F#

It's not easy for someone to catch my eye

D#m A#m F#

But I've been waitin' for you for my whole damn life

D#m F#

For my whole lifetime



[Pre-Chorus: Khalid]

D#m A#m F#

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)

D#m A#m F#

I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)

D#m A#m F#

It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)

A#m F#

You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen



[Chorus: Khalid & Normani Kordei]

D#m F# B F#

So baby, tell me where your love lies

D#m A#m F#

Waste the day and spend the night

D#m F#

Underneath the sunrise

D#m B F#

Show me where your love lies

[Verse 2: Normani Kordei]

D#m F# B D#m B

I've been so into your mystery

D#m F# B

Is it because of our history?

D#m F# B

Are you into me?

D#m F#

When it feels so good, but it's bad for you

D#m B F#

Can't say I don't want it 'cause I know I do

D#m F#

Come on over, I need your company

D#m F#

Cravin' that synergy

[Pre-Chorus: Khalid]

D#m A#m F#

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)

D#m A#m F#

I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)

D#m A#m F#

It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)

A#m F#

You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

[Chorus: Khalid & Normani Kordei] x2

D#m F# B F#

So baby, tell me where your love lies

D#m A#m F#

Waste the day and spend the night

D#m B F#

Underneath the sunrise

D#m B F#

Show me where your love lies

[Bridge: Khalid & Normani Kordei]

D#m F# B

If you're down, don't hide it

D#m B

Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it

D#m F#

Baby you gon' make me overnight it

D#m F#

Tell me, are you down?

D#m A#m F#

If you're down, don't hide it (yeah)

D#m A#m F#

Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it (yeah)

D#m A#m F#

Baby you gon' make me overnight it

F# A#m F#

Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)

[Chorus: Khalid & Normani Kordei]

D#m F# B

Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)

D#m F# B

Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)

D#m F# B

Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)

D#m F# B

Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)

D#m F# B

Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)

D#m F# B

Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)

D#m F#

Underneath the sunrise (ooh)

B

Show me where your love lies