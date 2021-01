Lirik dan Chord Lagu Heather - Conan Gray yang Viral di TikTok, I Still Remember, Third of December

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Heather yang dinyanyikan oleh Conan Gray dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Heather - Conan Gray semakin banyak dicari.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Tribunnews dalam artikel 'Chord Gitar Heather - Conan Gray, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya'

[Intro]

F Am Dm Bbmaj7 Bbm

[Verse 1]

F Am

I still remember, third of December, me in your sweater

Dm

You said it looked better on me than it?did you

Bbmaj7

Only if you knew, how much I liked you

Bbm

But I watch your eyes as she

[Pre Chorus]

F

Walks by

Am Dm

What a sight for sore eyes, brighter than a blue sky

Bbmaj7 Bbm

She's got you mesmerized while I die

[Chorus]

F

Why would you ever kiss me?

Am

I'm not even half as pretty

Dm

You gave her your sweater, it's just polyester

Bbmaj7

But you like her better

Bbm

(Wish I were Heather)

[Verse 2]

F

Watch as she stands with her, holding your hand

Am

Put your arm 'round her shoulder, now I'm getting colder

Dm

But how could I hate her? She's such an angel

Bbmaj7 Bbm

But then again, kinda wish she were dead as she

[Pre-Chorus]

F

Walks by,

Am

what a sight for sore eyes

Dm

Brighter than the blue sky

Bbmaj7 Bbm

She's got you mesmerized while I die

[Chorus]

F

Why would you ever kiss me?

Am

I'm not even half as pretty

Dm

You gave her your sweater, it's just polyester

Bbmaj7

But you like her better

Bbm

(I wish I were Heather)

[Bridge]

F Am

(Oh) Wish I were Heather

Dm Bbmaj7 Bbm

(Oh, oh) Wish I were Heather

[Chorus]

F

Why would you ever kiss me?

Am

I'm not even half as pretty

Dm

You gave her your sweater, it's just polyester

Bbmaj7

But you like her better

Bbm

Wish I were

Berikut video klip lagu Heather - Conan Gray.