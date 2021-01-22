Lirik dan Chord Lagu Bad at Love - Halsey yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Bad at Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Halsey dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Bad at Love - Halsey semakin banyak dicari.

[Intro]

F G F G C x2



[Verse]

F

Got a boy back home in Michigan

G

And it tastes like Jack when I'm kissing him

F

So I told him that I never really liked his friends

G C

Now he's gone and he's calling me a bitch again

F

It's a guy that lives in a garden state

G

And he told me that we'd make it 'til we graduate

F

So I told him that the music would be worth the wait

G C

But he wants me in the kitchen with a what?

[Pre-Chorus]

F

I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe

G

That we're meant to be

F

But jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy

G C

Get the best of me

F

Look, I don't mean to frustrate,

G

But I always make the same mistakes, yeah

F G

Always make the same mistakes 'cause...