Lirik dan Chord Lagu Bad at Love - Halsey yang Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Bad at Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Halsey dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Bad at Love - Halsey semakin banyak dicari.
[Intro]
F G F G C x2
[Verse]
F
Got a boy back home in Michigan
G
And it tastes like Jack when I'm kissing him
F
So I told him that I never really liked his friends
G C
Now he's gone and he's calling me a bitch again
F
It's a guy that lives in a garden state
G
And he told me that we'd make it 'til we graduate
F
So I told him that the music would be worth the wait
G C
But he wants me in the kitchen with a what?
[Pre-Chorus]
F
I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe
G
That we're meant to be
F
But jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy
G C
Get the best of me
F
Look, I don't mean to frustrate,
G
But I always make the same mistakes, yeah
F G
Always make the same mistakes 'cause...
