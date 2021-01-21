Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Stay Awhile - The Bells, 'Into My Room He Creeps' Viral di TikTok
Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Stay Awhile yang dinyanyikan oleh The Bells yang kini viral di TikTok.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Stay Awhile yang dinyanyikan oleh The Bells dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Stay Awhile - The Bells semakin banyak dicari.
G D G
Into my room he creeps
G D G
Without making a sound
G D G
Into my dreams he peeps
G D G
With his hair all long and hanging down
(Chorus)
C D G
How he makes me quiver
C D G
How he makes me smile
C D G
With all this love I have to give him
C D G
I guess I'm gonna stay with him awhile
She brushes the curls from my eyes
She drops her robe on the floor
And she reaches for the light on the bureau
And the darkness is her pillow once more
How she makes me quiver
How she makes me smile
With all this love I have to give her
I guess I'm gonna stay with her awhile
[Harmonica]
How it makes me quiver
How it makes me smile
With all this love I have to give you
Guess I'm gonna stay with you awhile
How it makes me quiver
How it makes me smile
With all this love I have to give you
Guess I'm gonna stay with you awhile
Stay with you awhile
[Whispered]
I guess I'm gonna stay
chord lagu
viral di TikTok
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
The Bells
chord lagu Stay Awhile
lirik dan chord lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hilang Tapi Ada - Judika Kunci C, Mawar Jantung Hatiku, Pergi Tinggalkanku
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu I Like You So Much, You'll Know It - Ysabelle yang Viral di TikTok, ini Artinya
|Chord Lagu Hitam Putih - Cozy Republic Viral di TikTok, Yang Hitam Pacarku yang Pertama
|Chord Lagu Sampai Akhir - Judika feat Duma Riris, 'Selama Nafasku Masih Berdesah' Viral di TikTok
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Satru - Denny Caknan ft Happy Asmara Kunci C, Tulung Percoyo Aku Sayang Awakmu