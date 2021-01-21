Lirik dan Chord Lagu Stay Awhile - The Bells, 'Into My Room He Creeps' Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Stay Awhile yang dinyanyikan oleh The Bells dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Stay Awhile - The Bells semakin banyak dicari.

G D G

Into my room he creeps

G D G

Without making a sound

G D G

Into my dreams he peeps

G D G

With his hair all long and hanging down

(Chorus)

C D G

How he makes me quiver

C D G

How he makes me smile

C D G

With all this love I have to give him

C D G

I guess I'm gonna stay with him awhile

She brushes the curls from my eyes

She drops her robe on the floor

And she reaches for the light on the bureau

And the darkness is her pillow once more



How she makes me quiver

How she makes me smile

With all this love I have to give her

I guess I'm gonna stay with her awhile



[Harmonica]

How it makes me quiver

How it makes me smile

With all this love I have to give you

Guess I'm gonna stay with you awhile

How it makes me quiver

How it makes me smile

With all this love I have to give you

Guess I'm gonna stay with you awhile

Stay with you awhile

[Whispered]

I guess I'm gonna stay