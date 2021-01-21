SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Dream - Imagine Dragons, yang viral di TikTok.

[Intro]

Am C Fmaj7 Am

Am7

in the dark

C

and I'm right on middle mark

Fmaj7

I'm just in tier of everything that rides below

Am

the surface

Am C

and I watch from a distance seventeen

Fmaj7

and I'm short of the other dreams of being golden

Am

and on top

Am C

it's not what you painted in my head

Fmaj7

there's so much there instead of all the colors

G

that I saw

Chorus]

Am C

we all are living in a dream

Fmaj7

but life ain't what it seems

Am

oh everything's a mess

Am C

and all these sorrows I have seen

Fmaj7

they me to believe

Am

that everything's a mess

Am

but I wanna dream

C

I wanna dream

Fmaj7 Am

leave me to dream

[Verse 2]

Am

in the eyes

C

of a teenage crystallized

Fmaj7

oh the prettiest of lights that hang the hallways

Am

of the home

Am

and the cries

C

from the strangers out at night

Fmaj7

they don't keep us up at night we have the curtains drawn

G

and closed