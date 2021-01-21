Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Dream - Imagine Dragons yang Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Dream - Imagine Dragons, yang viral di TikTok.
[Intro]
Am C Fmaj7 Am
Am7
in the dark
C
and I'm right on middle mark
Fmaj7
I'm just in tier of everything that rides below
Am
the surface
Am C
and I watch from a distance seventeen
Fmaj7
and I'm short of the other dreams of being golden
Am
and on top
Am C
it's not what you painted in my head
Fmaj7
there's so much there instead of all the colors
G
that I saw
Chorus]
Am C
we all are living in a dream
Fmaj7
but life ain't what it seems
Am
oh everything's a mess
Am C
and all these sorrows I have seen
Fmaj7
they me to believe
Am
that everything's a mess
Am
but I wanna dream
C
I wanna dream
Fmaj7 Am
leave me to dream
[Verse 2]
Am
in the eyes
C
of a teenage crystallized
Fmaj7
oh the prettiest of lights that hang the hallways
Am
of the home
Am
and the cries
C
from the strangers out at night
Fmaj7
they don't keep us up at night we have the curtains drawn
G
and closed
