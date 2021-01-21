Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Dream - Imagine Dragons yang Viral di TikTok

Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Dream - Imagine Dragons, yang viral di TikTok.

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Dream - Imagine Dragons, yang viral di TikTok.

[Intro]
Am C Fmaj7 Am

Am7
in the dark
                                         C
and I'm right on middle mark
                                Fmaj7
I'm just in tier of everything that rides below
         Am
the surface
           Am                                     C
and I watch from a distance seventeen
                                             Fmaj7
and I'm short of the other dreams of being golden
             Am
and on top
      Am                                      C
it's not what you painted in my head
                                       Fmaj7
there's so much there instead of all the colors
            G
that I saw

Chorus]

     Am                         C
we all are living in a dream
                                  Fmaj7
but life ain't what it seems
                             Am
oh everything's a mess
       Am                                C
and all these sorrows I have seen
                              Fmaj7
they me to believe
                                Am
that everything's a mess
                        Am
but I wanna dream
                  C
I wanna dream
                      Fmaj7   Am
leave me to dream

[Verse 2]

           Am
in the eyes
                              C
of a teenage crystallized
                              Fmaj7
oh the prettiest of lights that hang the hallways
            Am
of the home
              Am
and the cries
                                         C
from the strangers out at night
                                        Fmaj7
they don't keep us up at night we have the curtains drawn
           G
and closed

