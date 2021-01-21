Chord Lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi Viral di TikTok, 'Now The Day Bleeds Into Nightfall'

Breaking News:

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Lagu Someone You Loved dari Lewis Capaldi sedang viral di TikTok.

Liriknya Now The Day Bleeds Into Nightfall.

Lagu ini viral setelah dicover oleh Melisa Hartanto peserta Indonesian Idol 2021 asal Surabaya.

Chord dan lirik lagu Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

(Intro) C G Am F

C                         G
 I'm going under and this time
                         Am      F
I fear there's no one to save me
C
 This all or nothing really
G                       Am
got a way of driving me crazy

F                   C
 I need somebody to heal,
            G                 Am
somebody to know, somebody to have
            F
somebody to hold
              C
It's easy to say..
                   G
but it's never the same
                Am
I guess I kinda liked
                           F
the way you numbed all the pain

(Chorus)
               C                G
Now the day bleeds.. into nightfall
                 Am
And you're not here
                     F
to get me through it all
                 C
I let my guard down
                         G
and then you pulled the rug
                    Am
I was getting kinda used to
                  F
being someone you loved..

C                         G
 I'm going under and this time
                         Am      F
I fear there's no one to turn to
C
 This all or nothing way of
G                          Am
loving got me sleeping without you

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
