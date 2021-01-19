Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo Kunci G yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo dirilis pada awal Januari 2021 dan banyak dinyanyikan ulang oleh warganet.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo selengkapnya.

G
 i got my driver’s license last week
                            Em
just like we always talked about
'cause you were so excited for me
                            C
to finally drive up to your house
but today i drove through the suburbs
                           G
crying 'cause you weren't around..

G
 and you're probably
with that blonde girl
who always made me doubt
Em
 she's so much older than me
she's everything I'm insecure about
        C
yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
'cause how could
                 G
I ever love someone else?

Reff :
     C
 and i know we weren't perfect but i've
                           G
 never felt this way.. for no one..
     C
 and i just can't imagine
 how you could be so okay..
          G
 now that i'm gone..
       Em         D
 guess you didn't mean
          G             Bm    C
 what you wrote in that song about me..
        Am
 'cause you said forever,
     D                  G
 now i drive alone past your street

G
 and all my friends are tired
                                Em
of hearing how much i miss you, but
i kinda feel sorry for them
'cause they'll never know
you the way that I do, yeah
  C
today i drove through the suburbs
                           G
and pictured i was driving home to you..

Reff :
     C
 and i know we weren't perfect but i've
                           G
 never felt this way.. for no one..
           C
 oh-oh and i just can't imagine
 how you could be so okay..
          G
 now that i'm gone..
       Em         D
 guess you didn't mean
          G             Bm    C
 what you wrote in that song about me..
        Am
 'cause you said forever,
     D                  G          
 now i drive alone past your street..

