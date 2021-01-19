Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo Kunci G yang Viral di TikTok
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo yang viral di TikTok.
Lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo dirilis pada awal Januari 2021 dan banyak dinyanyikan ulang oleh warganet.
Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo selengkapnya.
G
i got my driver’s license last week
Em
just like we always talked about
'cause you were so excited for me
C
to finally drive up to your house
but today i drove through the suburbs
G
crying 'cause you weren't around..
G
and you're probably
with that blonde girl
who always made me doubt
Em
she's so much older than me
she's everything I'm insecure about
C
yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
'cause how could
G
I ever love someone else?
Reff :
C
and i know we weren't perfect but i've
G
never felt this way.. for no one..
C
and i just can't imagine
how you could be so okay..
G
now that i'm gone..
Em D
guess you didn't mean
G Bm C
what you wrote in that song about me..
Am
'cause you said forever,
D G
now i drive alone past your street
G
and all my friends are tired
Em
of hearing how much i miss you, but
i kinda feel sorry for them
'cause they'll never know
you the way that I do, yeah
C
today i drove through the suburbs
G
and pictured i was driving home to you..
Reff :
C
and i know we weren't perfect but i've
G
never felt this way.. for no one..
C
oh-oh and i just can't imagine
how you could be so okay..
G
now that i'm gone..
Em D
guess you didn't mean
G Bm C
what you wrote in that song about me..
Am
'cause you said forever,
D G
now i drive alone past your street..
