Chord dan Lirik Lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo Kunci G yang Viral di TikTok 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo dirilis pada awal Januari 2021 dan banyak dinyanyikan ulang oleh warganet.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo selengkapnya.

G

i got my driver’s license last week

Em

just like we always talked about

'cause you were so excited for me

C

to finally drive up to your house

but today i drove through the suburbs

G

crying 'cause you weren't around..

G

and you're probably

with that blonde girl

who always made me doubt

Em

she's so much older than me

she's everything I'm insecure about

C

yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

'cause how could

G

I ever love someone else?

Baca Juga: Intip! Ramalan Zodiak Kaprikornus, Aquatius dan Pisces, Sabtu 16 Januari 2021

Reff :

C

and i know we weren't perfect but i've

G

never felt this way.. for no one..

C

and i just can't imagine

how you could be so okay..

G

now that i'm gone..

Em D

guess you didn't mean

G Bm C

what you wrote in that song about me..

Am

'cause you said forever,

D G

now i drive alone past your street

G

and all my friends are tired

Em

of hearing how much i miss you, but

i kinda feel sorry for them

'cause they'll never know

you the way that I do, yeah

C

today i drove through the suburbs

G

and pictured i was driving home to you..

Reff :

C

and i know we weren't perfect but i've

G

never felt this way.. for no one..

C

oh-oh and i just can't imagine

how you could be so okay..

G

now that i'm gone..

Em D

guess you didn't mean

G Bm C

what you wrote in that song about me..

Am

'cause you said forever,

D G

now i drive alone past your street..

Baca Juga: Arsenal Clean Sheet Tiga Kali Beruntun,David Luiz Pilih Menang Ketimbang Jaga Clean Sheet