Lirik dan Chord Lagu Shot - Mikha Angelo yang Viral di TikTok

Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Shot yang dinyanyikan oleh Mikha Angelo dan kini viral di TikTok.

Mikha Angelo 

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Shot yang dinyanyikan oleh Mikha Angelo dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Shot- Mikha Angelo semakin banyak dicari.

[Intro:]
F# B F# B

[Verse I:]
             F#
i feel it burning
                 F#
won't you let me out
                     B
and set me free again ?
                   F#
the clock is ticking
               F#
but am i ready to go out
          B
and start again ?

           F#
is this home ?
      F#                                        B
the place where i used to feel so whole
                        F#
now there are cracks up on the walls
            F#                              B
suddenly it doesn't feel like home

                     G#m    F#         C#
do i have to smile.. and.. pretend?
                 G#m    F# C#
but i don't think.. i..  can..

[Reff:]
              B                   C#
take this shot.. to my body
          A#m
i don't feel like i belong
           B
i don't feel like i'm somebody
             B                  C#
that i know.. or if i know you
            A#m
do you know how much it hurts me ?
                   B
now you're just another memory
     G#m F# C#
to forget..

 
[Intro:]
F# B

 
[Verse II:]
            F#
do you wonder
F#                                B
how did our happy ending go ?
                      F#
i thought you had it in your hands
              F#                                 B
must've lost it when we dance, oh well

 
                      G#m  F#           C#
do i have to smile.. and.. pretend ?
                 G#m    F# A#m
but i don't think.. i..  can..

