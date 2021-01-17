Lirik dan Chord Lagu Shot - Mikha Angelo yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Shot yang dinyanyikan oleh Mikha Angelo dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Shot- Mikha Angelo semakin banyak dicari.

[Intro:]

F# B F# B

[Verse I:]

F#

i feel it burning

F#

won't you let me out

B

and set me free again ?

F#

the clock is ticking

F#

but am i ready to go out

B

and start again ?

F#

is this home ?

F# B

the place where i used to feel so whole

F#

now there are cracks up on the walls

F# B

suddenly it doesn't feel like home

G#m F# C#

do i have to smile.. and.. pretend?

G#m F# C#

but i don't think.. i.. can..

[Reff:]

B C#

take this shot.. to my body

A#m

i don't feel like i belong

B

i don't feel like i'm somebody

B C#

that i know.. or if i know you

A#m

do you know how much it hurts me ?

B

now you're just another memory

G#m F# C#

to forget..



[Intro:]

F# B



[Verse II:]

F#

do you wonder

F# B

how did our happy ending go ?

F#

i thought you had it in your hands

F# B

must've lost it when we dance, oh well



G#m F# C#

do i have to smile.. and.. pretend ?

G#m F# A#m

but i don't think.. i.. can..