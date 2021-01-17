Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Shot - Mikha Angelo yang Viral di TikTok
Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Shot yang dinyanyikan oleh Mikha Angelo dan kini viral di TikTok.
SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Shot yang dinyanyikan oleh Mikha Angelo dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Shot- Mikha Angelo semakin banyak dicari.
[Intro:]
F# B F# B
[Verse I:]
F#
i feel it burning
F#
won't you let me out
B
and set me free again ?
F#
the clock is ticking
F#
but am i ready to go out
B
and start again ?
F#
is this home ?
F# B
the place where i used to feel so whole
F#
now there are cracks up on the walls
F# B
suddenly it doesn't feel like home
G#m F# C#
do i have to smile.. and.. pretend?
G#m F# C#
but i don't think.. i.. can..
[Reff:]
B C#
take this shot.. to my body
A#m
i don't feel like i belong
B
i don't feel like i'm somebody
B C#
that i know.. or if i know you
A#m
do you know how much it hurts me ?
B
now you're just another memory
G#m F# C#
to forget..
[Intro:]
F# B
[Verse II:]
F#
do you wonder
F# B
how did our happy ending go ?
F#
i thought you had it in your hands
F# B
must've lost it when we dance, oh well
G#m F# C#
do i have to smile.. and.. pretend ?
G#m F# A#m
but i don't think.. i.. can..
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
chord lagu
viral di TikTok
Mikha Angelo
lirik dan chord lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
chord lagu Shot
|Chord Lagu Always - Isak Danielson yang Viral di TikTok, You Put Your Hands Under My Jacket
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok, I'm Mad at Disney, Disney
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Remove My Memory - SKA 86 yang Viral di TikTok
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Dokter Cinta - Dewi Dewi, 'Mama Tolonglah Aku Sedang Bingung' Viral di TikTok
|Lirik Lagu Berakhir Sudah Impian Cinta Viral di TikTok, Judul Asli Emas Hantaran - Yollanda Arief