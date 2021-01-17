Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok, I'm Mad at Disney, Disney
Lagu Mad at Disney dinyanyikan oleh Salem Ilese dan kini viral di TikTok. Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya.
Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Adrianus Adhi
SURYA.co.id - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Mad at Disney yang dinyanyikan oleh Salem Ilese dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese semakin banyak dicari.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Sa Mau Koi - Whyllyano Feat Lean Slim Viral di TikTok, Liriknya Sa Mau Koi, Ko Mau Dia
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Berakhir Sudah Impian Cinta Viral di TikTok, Judul Asli Emas Hantaran - Yollanda Arief
Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese'
[Verse 1]
Dm
I'm mad at Disney, Disney
G
They tricked me, tricked me
C A
Had me wishing on a shooting star
Dm
But?now?I'm twenty-something
G
I?still know nothing
C A
About who I am or what I'm not
[Pre-Chorus]
F
So call me a pessimist
G
But I don't believe in it
Em Am
Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit
[Chorus]
Dm
I felt sad love
G
I felt bad love
C
Sometimes happy love
Am
Turns into giving up
Dm
I felt hurt love
G
About the word love
N.C.
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
C Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm Am G C Am
[Verse 2]
Dm
My fairy grandma warned me
G
Cinderella's story
C Am
Only ended in a bad divorce
Dm
The prince ain't sleeping when he
G
Take his sleeping beauty
C Am
To the motel on his snow-white horse
[Pre-Chorus]
F
So call me a pessimist
G
But I don't believe in
Em Am
Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit
[Chorus]
Dm
I felt sad love
G
I felt bad love
C
Sometimes happy love
Am
Turns into giving up
Dm
I felt hurt love
G
About the word love
C Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
C Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
C Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm G C Am
[Outro]
N.C.
I'm mad at Disney, Disney
G
They tricked me, tricked me
C A
No more wishing on a shooting star
Berikut video lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese.
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese
Lirik Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese
Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese
Salem Ilese
lirik lagu terbaru
chord lagu
lagu TikTok
viral di TikTok
Disney
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Remove My Memory - SKA 86 yang Viral di TikTok
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Dokter Cinta - Dewi Dewi, 'Mama Tolonglah Aku Sedang Bingung' Viral di TikTok
|Lirik Lagu Berakhir Sudah Impian Cinta Viral di TikTok, Judul Asli Emas Hantaran - Yollanda Arief
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cinta Dalam Hati - Ungu Viral di TikTok, Dan Izinkan Aku Memeluk Dirimu
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Only Forever - Demi Lovato yang Viral di TikTok