Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok, I'm Mad at Disney, Disney

Lagu Mad at Disney dinyanyikan oleh Salem Ilese dan kini viral di TikTok. Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok, I'm Mad at Disney, Disney
Instagram @salemilese
Ilustrasi Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese yang Viral di TikTok. Lirik dan Chord nya ada di artikel ini 

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.co.id - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Mad at Disney yang dinyanyikan oleh Salem Ilese dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese semakin banyak dicari.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese'

[Verse 1]
           Dm
I'm mad at Disney, Disney
     G
They tricked me, tricked me
       C                       A
Had me wishing on a shooting star
          Dm
But?now?I'm twenty-something
  G
I?still know nothing
        C                  A
About who I am or what I'm not

[Pre-Chorus]
  F
So call me a pessimist
    G
But I don't believe in it
Em                          Am
Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit

[Chorus]
      Dm
I felt sad love
      G
I felt bad love
            C
Sometimes happy love
           Am
Turns into giving up
      Dm
I felt hurt love
          G
About the word love
N.C.
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm                   G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
C                        Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like

Dm Am G C Am

[Verse 2]
        Dm
My fairy grandma warned me
       G
Cinderella's story
     C               Am
Only ended in a bad divorce
              Dm
The prince ain't sleeping when he
          G
Take his sleeping beauty
       C                     Am
To the motel on his snow-white horse

[Pre-Chorus]
   F
So call me a pessimist
    G
But I don't believe in
Em                          Am
Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit

[Chorus]
      Dm
I felt sad love
      G
I felt bad love
           C
Sometimes happy love
           Am
Turns into giving up
       Dm
I felt hurt love
          G
About the word love
         C               Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm                   G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
         C              Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like
Dm                   G
What the hell is love, what the hell is love
        C                 Am
What the hell is love supposed to feel like

Dm G C Am

[Outro]
N.C.
I'm mad at Disney, Disney
            G
They tricked me, tricked me
        C                      A
No more wishing on a shooting star

Berikut video lagu Mad at Disney - Salem Ilese.

