Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord Lagu Always - Isak Danielson yang Viral di TikTok, You Put Your Hands Under My Jacket

Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Always yang dinyanyikan oleh Isak Danielson dan kini viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Always - Isak Danielson yang Viral di TikTok, You Put Your Hands Under My Jacket
YOUTUBE
Isak Danielson, penyanyi lagu Always 

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Always yang dinyanyikan oleh Isak Danielson dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Always - Isak Danielson semakin banyak dicari.

[Verse 1]
B                                            F#
You put your hands under my jacket
                 G#m                          E
It's cold as hell, but I'ma let you anyway
                     B                                     F#
Wouldn't you say there's a light in the dark this moment?
G#m                                         E
And this is the moment when I can be brave
B                                       F#
You say you want to call a taxi
                 G#m                                         E
But I don't wanna go and meet up all your friends
                   B                                                     F#
So then you say, "We'll get another pack instant coffee"
  G#m                                     E
I hope it doesn't ruin our first kiss

[Pre-Chorus]
                      G#m                                        B
And for every song, there's a song we're not singing
               E                                            B
For every step, there's a step we're not taking
               G#m                                        B
So let me know if there's something I'm missing
E                G#m            F#
'Cause this is all I need

 
[Chorus]
                      E            B
So say we'll be always, always
               F#                               G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
               E          B
Let us be always, always
                    F#                                        G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
                 E                        B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
                F#                               G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
                 E                       B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
                    F#                                        G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

 
[Verse 2]
B                             F#
We are lying on my sofa
           G#m                                         E
We fall asleep watching an episode of Friends
            B                                      F#
Will we end up just like Ross and Rachel?
          G#m                                               E
I'm so sorry for the spoiler, but that's the end

[Pre-Chorus]
                     G#m                                         B
And for every song, there's a song we're not singing
               E                                            B
For every step, there's a step we're not taking
               G#m                                        B
So let me know if there's something I'm missing
E                G#m           F#
'Cause this is all I need

[Chorus]
                       E           B
So say we'll be always, always
                F#                              G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
               E           B
Let us be always, always
                    F#                                        G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
                E                        B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
                F#                            G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
                E                        B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
                    F#                                        G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

[Bridge]
                     E                        G#m
Through the highs and the lows
      F#                                E                 G#m
We keep together you and me 'til we're old
F#                         E              G#m
I am ready for the highs and lows
F#                         E               G#m
I am ready for the highs and lows
F#                         E
For the highs and lows

[Chorus]
                          B
Always (Always), always (Always)
               F#                               G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
                E           B
We will be always, always (Always)
                    F#                                        G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
                 E                        B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
                F#                              G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
                 E                       B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
                     F#                                       G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

[Outro]
E                           B
We will be always, always
F#
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

Tags
viral di TikTok
lirik lagu
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
Isak Danielson
Chord Lagu Always
lirik dan chord lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Bawah Laut Detik-detik Ponsel Milik Penumpang Sriwijaya Air Ditemukan, Kondisinya Bengkok
Video Bawah Laut Detik-detik Ponsel Milik Penumpang Sriwijaya Air Ditemukan, Kondisinya Bengkok
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan