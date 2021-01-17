Chord Lagu Always - Isak Danielson yang Viral di TikTok, You Put Your Hands Under My Jacket

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Always yang dinyanyikan oleh Isak Danielson dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Always - Isak Danielson semakin banyak dicari.

[Verse 1]

B F#

You put your hands under my jacket

G#m E

It's cold as hell, but I'ma let you anyway

B F#

Wouldn't you say there's a light in the dark this moment?

G#m E

And this is the moment when I can be brave

B F#

You say you want to call a taxi

G#m E

But I don't wanna go and meet up all your friends

B F#

So then you say, "We'll get another pack instant coffee"

G#m E

I hope it doesn't ruin our first kiss

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m B

And for every song, there's a song we're not singing

E B

For every step, there's a step we're not taking

G#m B

So let me know if there's something I'm missing

E G#m F#

'Cause this is all I need



[Chorus]

E B

So say we'll be always, always

F# G#m

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

E B

Let us be always, always

F# G#m

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

E B

We will be always (Always), always (Always)

F# G#m

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

E B

We will be always (Always), always (Always)

F# G#m

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always



[Verse 2]

B F#

We are lying on my sofa

G#m E

We fall asleep watching an episode of Friends

B F#

Will we end up just like Ross and Rachel?

G#m E

I'm so sorry for the spoiler, but that's the end

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m B

And for every song, there's a song we're not singing

E B

For every step, there's a step we're not taking

G#m B

So let me know if there's something I'm missing

E G#m F#

'Cause this is all I need

[Chorus]

E B

So say we'll be always, always

F# G#m

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

E B

Let us be always, always

F# G#m

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

E B

We will be always (Always), always (Always)

F# G#m

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

E B

We will be always (Always), always (Always)

F# G#m

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

[Bridge]

E G#m

Through the highs and the lows

F# E G#m

We keep together you and me 'til we're old

F# E G#m

I am ready for the highs and lows

F# E G#m

I am ready for the highs and lows

F# E

For the highs and lows

[Chorus]

B

Always (Always), always (Always)

F# G#m

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

E B

We will be always, always (Always)

F# G#m

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

E B

We will be always (Always), always (Always)

F# G#m

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

E B

We will be always (Always), always (Always)

F# G#m

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

[Outro]

E B

We will be always, always

F#

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always